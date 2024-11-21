Significant change made to Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch on following bad weather forecast
With strong winds forecast across the south, the highly anticipated Christmas light switch on event in Commercial Road has been moved.
The Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that the Christmas Lights Switch On Party will now be held inside Cascades Shopping Centre rather than the high street as originally planned.
The event will continue to take place on Saturday, November 23 between 4 and 6pm, and its is the final event in a series of festive celebrations across the city.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council, said: "Our priority is always the safety of our residents and visitors.
“Moving the event indoors allows us to continue with the festivities while protecting everyone from the predicted adverse weather conditions.”
The countdown to Christmas will commence with the Southsea Christmas Lights Switch On Party tonight (November 21). Taking place in Palmerston Road between 5pm and 7pm, tonight’s event will welcome live entertainment and a Christmas market.
Cosham Carols will take place tomorrow (November 22) between 5pm and 6:30pm in Cosham high street. These events are part of a series of Christmas events to support local high streets.
Cllr Pitt added: “To change the venue of an event of this nature at short nature requires a huge team effort and we are grateful to the Cascades team for their support, because without this we would be facing cancellation.
“We encourage all to come along and support our local businesses and enjoy the Christmas cheer in our city centre."
Sponsored by HSDC, the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties are hosted by Mark Collins (Greatest Hits Radio) and features stars from panto including Lorraine Stanley (Eastenders) and George Sampson (Britain’s Got Talent), Portsmouth FC heroes, performances by community groups, walk about entertainers and a special appearance by Father Christmas.
