Revealed: 11 worst Portsmouth hotspots for violent and sexual crimes

Have your say

Today The News reveals the latest worst hotspots for violent and sexual crimes in Portsmouth.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for June 2018, which is the most recent period for which data is available.

According to Hampshire Constabulary violent and sexual crimes can include common assaults, Grievous Bodily Harm and sexual offences

The figures represent the number of reports that police have received and these may still be under investigation or the investigation may now be complete.

If you witness vehicle crime, you can call Hampshire Constabulary on 999, or if it is non-urgent or to pass on information call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously to give details of a crime by calling 0800 555 111.

- Here are the worst crime hotspots in Portsmouth

- 16 worst Portsmouth hotspots for anti-social behaviour

- 11 worst Portsmouth hotspots for burglaries

- 20 worst Portsmouth hotspots for vehicle crime

Here is the full list of violent and sexual crimes hotspots in Portsmouth,marked by neighbourhood police force:

On or near Albert Road (Central Southsea and St Jude) – 11

On or near Croft Road (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 10

On or near Harleston Road (Cosham) – 9

On or near Iceland Foods London Road (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 7

On or near Isambard Brunel Multi-storey car park (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 14

On or near King Henry I Street (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 8

On or near Portsmouth and Southsea station (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 9

On or near Redwood Park School (Cosham) – 8

On or near Southampton Road (Cosham) – 10

On or near SPAR Sultan Road (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 7

On or near Warblington Place (Fratton and Baffins) – 7

For more information and advice on how to prevent and report vehicle crime go to Hampshire Constabulary’s website here