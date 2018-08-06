Revealed: 16 worst Portsmouth hotspots for anti-social behaviour

Have your say

Today The News reveals the latest worst hotspots for anti-social behaviour in Portsmouth.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for June 2018, which is the most recent period for which data is available.

According to Hampshire Constabulary anti-social behaviour can include personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour.

The figures represent the number of reports that police have received and these may still be under investigation or the investigation may now be complete.

If you witness vehicle crime, you can call Hampshire Constabulary on 999, or if it is non-urgent or to pass on information call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously to give details of a crime by calling 0800 555 111.

Here is the full list of anti-social behaviour hotspots in Portsmouth,marked by neighbourhood police force:

On or near Broad Gardens (Cosham) – 3

On or near Carronade Walk (Hilsea and Copnor) – 3

On or near Castle Close (St Thomas) – 2

On or near Clarkes Road (Fratton and Baffins) – 2

On or near Common Street (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 4

On or near Cottage View (Charles Dickens and Nelson) - 3

On or near Crasswell Street Tesco Superstore (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 3

On or near Dellfield Close (Paulsgrove) – 3

On or near Frogmore Road (Eastney and Milton) – 4

On or near Green Lane (Hilsea and Copnor) – 2

On or near Harleston Road (Paulsgrove) - 3

On or near Munster Road (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 4

On or near St Andrews Road (St Thomas) – 2

On or near St Pirans Avenue (Fratton and Baffins) – 2

On or near Warblington Place (Fratton and Baffins) – 3

On or near Wellington Street (St Thomas) – 2

