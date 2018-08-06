Revealed: 20 worst Portsmouth hotspots for vehicle crime

Have your say

Today The News reveals the latest worst hotspots in Portsmouth for vehicle crime.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for June 2018, which is the most recent period for which data is available.

According to Hampshire Constabulary vehicle crime can include vehicle theft, interference with a vehicle and more.

The figures represent the number of reports that police have received and these may still be under investigation or the investigation may now be complete.

If you witness vehicle crime, you can call Hampshire Constabulary on 999, or if it is non-urgent or to pass on information call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously to give details of a crime by calling 0800 555 111.

Here is the full list of vehicle crime hotspots in Portsmouth,marked by neighbourhood police force:

On or near BP Cosham (Cosham) – 2

On or near Burnaby Road (St Thomas) – 2

On or near Chestnut Avenue (Central Southsea and St Jude) – 4

On or near Cottage Grove Primary School (St Thomas) – 2

On or near Croft Road (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 3

On or near Eastern Road (Hilsea and Copnor) – 2

On or near Eastney Street (Eastney and Milton) – 2

On or near Esplanade (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Festing Grove (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Helena Road (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Hester Road (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Gordon Road (St Thomas) – 2

On or near London Avenue (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 4

On or near Melbourne Place (St Thomas) – 2

On or near Nancy Road (Fratton and Baffins) – 3

On or near Southsea Common (Central Southsea and St Jude) – 3

On or near Tudor Crescent (Cosham) – 2

On or near Tesco Esso Express Copnor Road (Hilsea and Copnor) – 3

On or near Warren Avenue (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Warren Avenue (Fratton and Baffins) – 3

For more information and advice on how to prevent and report vehicle crime go to Hampshire Constabulary’s website here