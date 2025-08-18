Watch as historian Chris Cornell talks though his late father Donald Cornell’s photographs of Portsmouth from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video shows Portsmouth historian Chris Cornell sharing memories of the city with more pictures taken by his late father Donald Cornell.

Donald, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did he photograph many parts of Portsmouth in the 50s, 60s and 70s, but he also had a particular focus on railways up and down the country.

One photograph shows the Southsea Model Village, which is still open today.

The Southsea Model Village photographed by Donald Cornell. | Donald Cornell

Other images show a skating rink on Southsea Common, including its Rink Café.

Another of Donald’s photographs show his work colleagues sitting in a railway station, on their way to a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris says “We have him [Donald] to thank for recording the history, not just of us as a family, but the surrounding area as well”

Chris said: “He was taking snaps like everybody else does, but he developed that into being a bit more artistic. So, the railway snaps were while he was at work, but he then started to think, well actually, these aren't too bad.

Donald Cornell, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography. | Supplied

“And then, of course, he was taking pictures of me and then later Kevin. He recorded so many family moments that you would have lost those if he hadn't. We have him to thank for being interested in photography and actually recording the history, not just of us as a family, but the surrounding area as well.”

Watch the video to see more of Donald’s interesting photographs.