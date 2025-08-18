Portsmouth man shares father’s old unseen photographs of city - including skating rink and model village

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:54 BST
Watch as historian Chris Cornell talks though his late father Donald Cornell’s photographs of Portsmouth from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

A video shows Portsmouth historian Chris Cornell sharing memories of the city with more pictures taken by his late father Donald Cornell.

Donald, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography.

Not only did he photograph many parts of Portsmouth in the 50s, 60s and 70s, but he also had a particular focus on railways up and down the country.

One photograph shows the Southsea Model Village, which is still open today.

The Southsea Model Village photographed by Donald Cornell.placeholder image
The Southsea Model Village photographed by Donald Cornell. | Donald Cornell

Other images show a skating rink on Southsea Common, including its Rink Café.

Another of Donald’s photographs show his work colleagues sitting in a railway station, on their way to a job.

Chris says “We have him [Donald] to thank for recording the history, not just of us as a family, but the surrounding area as well”

Chris said: “He was taking snaps like everybody else does, but he developed that into being a bit more artistic. So, the railway snaps were while he was at work, but he then started to think, well actually, these aren't too bad.

Donald Cornell, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography.placeholder image
Donald Cornell, a former ‘plumber’s mate’ for British Railways, had a keen eye for photography. | Supplied

“And then, of course, he was taking pictures of me and then later Kevin. He recorded so many family moments that you would have lost those if he hadn't. We have him to thank for being interested in photography and actually recording the history, not just of us as a family, but the surrounding area as well.”

Watch the video to see more of Donald’s interesting photographs.

