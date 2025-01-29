Bishop's Waltham tennis club gets big brand partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Academy Tennis is based at Hoe Road Recreation Ground, Bishop’s Waltham in the heart of the South Downs National Park and has recently joined forces with waterdrop® to reduce plastic bottles and improve athletes hydration.

This small community club has always been an innovator to get people on court including having portable flood lights for the winter months and these projects have meant that the club and its coaches have received numerous Winchester Sports and LTA Awards including Community Club of the Year, Junior Leaders of the Year and more recently Official of the Year.

Active Academy Tennis are passionate as a club to be as environmentally friendly as we possible can be by recycling the tennis balls and for players to donate old kit which still has plenty of life in but simply outgrown.

But the biggest win which Active Academy has recently achieved is the partnership with waterdrop®.

Cameron Norrie - Ambassador for waterdrop®

waterdrop®, the fast-growing hydration brand headquartered in Vienna, Austria, has been shaking up the beverage industry since 2016 with its innovative waterdrop® Microdrink hydration cubes and global hydration platform. The company's mission is to encourage people to drink more water in a more sustainable way.

Active Academy are focussed on players doing away with plastic water bottles and opting for a more environmental approach in reusable bottles as well increasing players water intake.

In addition, waterdrop® will also be providing prizes for the LTA Sanctioned tournaments which Active Academy run at venues including CourtX, Southsea, Bishop's Waltham and Andover to name but a few.

For more information please contact Active Academy on 07799 111781