AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly handed eight-game stadium ban by the Hampshire FA

The Hampshire FA sanction comes following an incident which occurred in the aftermath of the Royals' 2-1 home Wessex League Premier Division defeat to Bashley on January 29.

The News have attempted to contact Kelly for comment, while Portchester vice-chairman Graeme Moir declined to comment on the chairman’s future at the club following the charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly has been handed an eight-match stadium ban by the Hampshire FA Picture: Malcolm Wells (143113-5437)

At step 5 level, all suspensions are stadium bans rather than touchline bans - so even managers who are found guilty of offences are prevented from entering grounds.

That is not the case higher up the pyramid. Earlier this season Hawks boss Paul Doswell was hit with a six-game touchline ban, meaning he could still sit in the stand and watch matches in the National League South - step 2 level.

On the pitch, AFC Portchester are preparing to face Blackfield & Langley on Saturday in the Wessex League Premier for what will be the fourth meeting between the clubs this season.

The Royals have failed to win any of the previous three, losing on the road in the league while they were also defeated in an FA Cup replay at The OnSite Group Stadium back in August after drawing the initial tie.

Boss Dave Carter, who confirmed new Brazilian strike addition Felipe Barcelos goes straight into contention to face Blackfield, says places are up for grabs with a Hampshire Senior Cup semi-final trip to Southern Premier South Farnborough to look forward to next Wednesday.

Carter said: ‘We should be all fresh for Saturday with a fully fit squad to pick from, which we haven't had for a long time.

‘Felipe (Barcelos) will be coming into the squad. It's a good situation to be in. Where we were at Bashley a few weeks ago with nothing to pick from, now we're in a situation where the squad is looking good and healthy.