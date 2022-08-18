Horndean boss expects Baffins Milton Rovers to be ‘foaming at the mouth’ for PO postcode FA Cup derby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the verdict of Deans boss Michael Birmingham ahead of his side’s FA Cup preliminary qualifying round tie at their PO postcode rivals.

For the second time this month, Baffins boss Danny Thompson will be calling for a cup reaction following a 3-0 home Wessex League loss.

After losing to Hamble at the beginning of August, Rovers hit back to beat Alton 4-1, recording their highest ever FA Cup win as a result.

Following Tuesday’s 3-0 home reverse to AFC Stoneham, Thompson is in the same position again.

Horndean, though, have begun the season with two Wessex wins - ex-Baffins striker Rudi Blankson scoring the only goal against Moneyfields and Shaftesbury.

Blankson also struck twice as Deans triumphed 3-2 at higher tier Thatcham in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie.

So, Baffins haven’t yet scored a league goal and Horndean haven’t conceded one. Thompson will therefore be hoping at least one cup cliche comes true - that of formbooks being chucked out of windows.

Birmingham said: ‘This isn’t a league game, it’s the FA Cup and Baffins have played one and won one this season and we have played one and won one.

‘We are going there into Baffins’ own backyard with them having recorded their highest-ever FA Cup victory.

‘We are going there to face a team who will be hurting and whose manager will be demanding a reaction. They will be foaming at the mouth.

‘I know Danny will be saying there’s no pressure, it’s a free hit, but I’ve heard it all before.

‘This is a one-off in the most romantic cup competition in the world. We have to be fully focussed.

‘We have found ways to win this season, and it’s been ugly at times. This could be another of those games, you don’t get pretty PO derbies.’

Four of Deans’ starting XI last weekend were ex-Baffins players - Blankson, Cameron Scott, Rob Taw and Tommy Tierney. Another three - Lee Molyneaux, Brandon Miller and Ethan Gee - were on the bench.

Against that, Rovers have ex-Deans trio Fuzz Kanjanda, Zak Brownlie and Miles Everett.

Blankson has hit the headlines so far with his goals, but Birmingham remarked: ‘It’s not just about Rudi, we have other good players setting up chances for him, Connor Duffin, Zac Willett, Harry Jackson, Alfie Lis.

‘And it’s not just about putting the ball in the net, we’ve kept two clean sheets in the league and that starts with the forward players working hard out of possession.

‘That’s what we will need to do (at Baffins) or we will get punished.’

Thompson, as Birmingham suggested, is indeed trying to take the pressure off his squad.

‘We have absolutely nothing to lose,’ he insisted. ‘Looking in from the outside, everyone will be expecting us to lose.

‘Horndean have started the season well, they had a fantastic result in the last round at Thatcham.

‘They’re always up around the top spots and you know what you’re going to get from a Michael Birmingham side - they’re going to be fit, well drilled, well organised.

‘There’s also the extra spice that five or six of their players were playing for Baffins last season.

‘But it’s a one-off game. Stranger things have happened in the FA Cup. Hopefully we can give them a bit of a game.’

Captain Jason Parish remains sidelined as Baffins bid to reach the FA Cup first qualifying round for the first time in their history.

As for Horndean, they have reached that stage 10 times - the first in 1981/82 - but have never progressed beyond it.