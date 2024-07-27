Leeds United are interested in Norwich City playmaker Gabriel Sara, according to reports. | Getty Images

This weekend’s Championship transfer headlines as Leeds United and Sheffield United aim to bolster their squads.

Portsmouth’s opening day Championship opponents Leeds United are working hard to assemble a team that is capable of returning to the Premier League after last season’s play-off final heartbreak.

The Whites are keen to add further quality to their central midfield options and have now turned their attention to one of the division’s standout performers in Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport.

The talented Brazilian playmaker has thrived in the Championship since making the £6m move from Sao Paulo to East Anglia in 2022, and last season proved to be his best to date as he registered 13 goals and 12 assists in 48 matches to help his team finish in the play-off positions.

Sara’s performances earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season and reports from the Pink Un also understand that Premier League side’s such as Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Leicester City are alo keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Sara’s goal-scoring prowess, combined with his creative influence, would make him a huge asset to Leeds if they were able to lure him to Elland Road but Norwich are reluctant to allow the player to leave and are expecting upwards of £20m this summer, according to GiveMeSport.

Sheffield United plot move for forgotten Nottingham Forest winger

Sheffield United are another club with ambitions of achieving promotion this season as Chris Wilder takes charge of his first summer transfer window since returning to Bramall Lane for a second stint.

Reports from Football League World understand that Wilder has been impressed by Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler, who is expected to leave the City Ground this summer.

The Everton academy graduate, who made a name for himself by scoring nine goals for Blackpool in the Championship, is yet to play for Premier League side Nottingham Forest since signing in 2022.