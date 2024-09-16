Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s Fratton Park heart-break further deepened with three West Brom stars featuring in the Team of the Week

Five games in and still no win. Pompey suffered a 3-0 defeat at Fratton Park to the current Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion and to add insult to further injury, three of the Baggies stars have now been recognised in the latest Team of the Week ratings.

All is most definitely not lost for the PO4 club, though, with arguably their best 45 minutes of football being produced after falling behind to Josh Maja’s 54-second opener. John Mousinho’s squad could not, however capitalise on their advancements.

Elsewhere in the league, Plymouth secured their first win of the season with a 3-2 triumph over Sunderland, Burnley beat Leeds 1-0 despite having Bashir Humphreys sent off in the final minutes of the game, and Blackburn Rovers won their third fixture of the campaign, producing a defiant 3-0 win over Bristol City.

According to information from the EFL statistics site WhoScored.com, here is who has made the fifth Team of the Week of the 2024/25 campaign...

Championship Team of the Week

GK: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (Derby) - 7.69

The Rams star made five saves and one claim as he kept a clean sheet in Derby’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City

RB: Brad Potts (Preston) - 7.64

Potts not only assisted his teammate Mads Frokjaer-Jensen’s equaliser but also maintained a 100% tackle success rate as Preston drew 1-1 away at Middlesbrough

CB: Teden Mengi (Luton) - 7.86

The Hatters’ defender scored the only goal of the game as Luton beat Millwall 1-0 away from home, giving them their first win of the season.

CB: Kyle Bartley (West Brom) - 7.77

Bartley secured a 95% pass race success as he dominated during Pompey’s 3-0 defeat at Fratton Park.

LB: Owen Beck (Blackburn) - 8.47

Beck was a key contributor to Rovers’ 3-0 win over Bristol City, producing five impressive tackles, four clearances and three interceptions.

RM: Ronald (Swansea) - 7.74

Brazil’s Ronald worked tirelessly on the right-hand side, contributing six tackles, four dribbles and winning four aerials as the Swans beat Norwich 1-0.

CM: Alex Mowatt (West Brom) - 10.00

Mowatt powered home two of West Brom’s three goals against Pompey with an impressive free-kick in stoppage time causing further Fratton Park heart-break.

CM: Jack Rudoni (Coventry) - 8.23

Rudoni assisted Ellis Simms’ goal in the club’s 1-1 draw at Watford and also created four more chances for his side throughout.

LM: Romaine Mundle (Sunderland) - 8.54

The Black Cats may have suffered a 3-2 defeat to Plymouth but Mundle shone for his side, scoring one goal and completing six dribbles.

ST: Yuki Okashi (Blackburn) - 8.53

The striker scored a brace for the Rovers as they beat the Ashton Gate side 3-0, with Rovers winning three of their five matches so far this campaign.

ST: Josh Maja (West Brom) - 7.27

Another cause for Pompey’s despair featuring as the final member of the Team of the Week. Maja scored his fifth goal in as many matches, opening up the Baggies’ scoring at Fratton Park. He would go on to attempt six shots, two of which were on target to punish the Blues’ weaknesses.