Gavin Whyte is reportedly poised to make a decision on his footballing future - more than three months after mutually agreeing to terminate his Pompey contract.

The 28-year-old free agent hasn’t played competitively since featuring for the Blues in their Carabao Cup defeat to Millwall on August 13, with his 64-minute runout against Neil Harris’ men bringing an abrupt end to the winger’s largely underwhelming Fratton Park career.

Since then, the League One title winner has opened up on the reasons behind his sudden PO4 departure on transfer deadline day - citing a desire to reunite with his young family back in Belfast.

Whyte has clearly been enjoying the family time that brave decision has afforded him, with regular updates posted on Instagram. Now, though, a return to the game is finally on the horizon - according to the Belfast Telegraph - as a host of clubs from across the Irish Sea jostle for position in the race for his signature.

Derry City and Shamrock Rovers appear to lead the race, as far as interest from the League of Ireland is concerned. But, even closer to home, Irish Premiership trio Crusaders, Glentoran and Ballymena United remain hopeful they can get Whyte to put pen to paper and finally have him back on the grass and competing again.

With the Northern Ireland international contributing one goal and fours assists in 34 games for Pompey last season, his summer departure came as little surprise as the Blues put the final touches to their Championship plans.

But that record hasn’t damaged his reputation in his homeland, with interested managers speaking openingly about their admiration for the winger.

Speaking to our sister title, The Belfast News Letter, Ballymena boss Jim Ervin said: ‘Gavin’s obviously a fantastic player. I’ve played against him quite a number of times and probably come out the wrong side of the scoreline.

‘Would Gavin be a player we’d look to bring in? Ultimately, that comes down to what Gavin wants. He’s a quality player and I don’t think there’s too many in the league, if offered the chance to speak to him, they’d turn it down.’

New Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch has also spoken glowingly about Whyte. When asked by the Derry Journal, whethered he’s be interested in ending the players’ exile from the game, he emphatically responded: ‘Absolutely. Gavin is someone who I've worked with before and have a good relationship with.

‘Yes, 100 percent he's someone we would love to try and bring to Derry City.

‘Whether we can get him, whether we can lure him here or can get into that rat race because apparently (Shamrock) Rovers are also very interested and I think if you can see the type of money Rovers are throwing around it might come down to finance. I don't know.

‘That's the type of quality and type of character we need to be bringing in to give us any type of a chance of challenging.’

It’s understood former Oxford, Hull and Cardiff player Whyte has held talks with several clubs as he looks to make his next career move.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Whyte outlined what he wanted to achieve with his next club. He said: ‘I want to win trophies and go to a team that can do something special and one that is the right fit for me, though I won’t rush into anything because it is a big decision.’