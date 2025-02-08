'Absolutely ridiculous' - Portsmouth boss slams tackle on Callum Lang - before singling out ref for letting Sheffield United away with it throughout game
The Pompey boss also claimed referee Oliver Langford set the tone for such an ‘awful challenge’ by going easy on the home side during the enthralling battle in the Steel City.
Luckily, Lang was able to finish the game after the 85th-minute incident, which he required treatment for and saw Peck booked.
But with the tackle remaining fresh in the memory, Mousinho was still worked up by it when he did his post-match interview.
And when asked by BBC Solent how Lang was after the final whistle, he couldn’t resist having a go at the officiating and the behaviour of the Blades’ players throughout.
Mousinho said: ‘I thought it was an awful challenge. One thing I couldn't understand all afternoon was the amount that Sheffield United got away with. It was absolutely ridiculous.
‘We were asking the fourth official that they’d have to referee the game better. Sorry, the referee had to referee the game better in the first half, in particular.
‘The amount of time Sheffield United (players) got away without getting booked. It just allowed them into the game. I think it allows players to have confidence to go and do ridiculous tackles like that.
‘(It was) potential leg-breaking which he’s luck he's got away with.’
Sheffield United picked up four bookings during their 2-1 win, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harry Clarke and Ben Brereton also picking up cautions.
Rob Atkinson was yellow carded for the Blues in the 25th minute - his third booking in as many matches for the Blues following his loan move from Bristol City during the January transfer window
