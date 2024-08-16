Abu Kamara is attracting interest from a Champions League club. (Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing former Pompey forward Abu Kamara.

The Scottish Premiership side who will compete in the UEFA Champions League this season completed the £8.5m signing of Adam Idah this week following a successful loan spell, and are now looking at his Canaries teammate Kamara. Pete O’Rourke, a reporter for Football Insider said in a Twitter post on Monday evening that the Glasgow giants are monitoring a move for the 21-year-old.

Over the course of the year, Kamara has been linked with several clubs in England such as Southampton, Leicester, Stoke, Brentford, and most recently Hull, and now a move north of the border has been spoken about. Despite all the transfer speculation, Kamara is in the first-team picture at Carrow Road, and with the potential sale of Jonathan Rowe, he could be ready to take a better playing opportunity in Norfolk.

His 11 assists and 10 goals in League One last term has seen him return to Norwich with a spring in his step and he has worked his way in to Johannes Hoff Thorup's plans. Kamara came on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Oxford United on Saturday, and then on Tuesday he was influential as his goal and assist helped the Canaries to a 4-3 win over Stevenage.

Kamara was a popular figure during his time on the South Coast, but a return is extremely unlikely. Earlier this week, John Mousinho consigned himself to Kamara remaining at Carrow Road following his breakthrough.

Speaking to The News on Monday, Mousinho said: ‘It (a Kamara deal) is nowhere at the minute. He’s part of Norwich’s squad and played at the weekend.

‘As far as I know Norwich have no intention to sell or move Abu on. So that’s where we are with that one.

‘I don’t think it’s one we are going to be able to pursue, unfortunately.

‘Yes (if the situation was to change they’d been keen to do a deal), everyone knows our admiration for Abu at this football club.’