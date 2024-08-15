Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey’s key transfer targets remain in their sights this summer.

And the Blues boss remains confident his club’s recruitment patience will be rewarded over the final fortnight of the window.

Mousinho has stated permanent and loan arrivals are on his club’s radar, with nine new faces through the door to date.

And the good news is the head coach has confirmed the key additions on Pompey’s list of targets remain available to them.

When asked if Pompey have missed out on key targets, Mousinho said: ‘Not at all, not at all.

‘What has always been apparent is we’ve just had to wait for the priorities - we’ve had to wait for the main targets.

‘With the free transfers, any player we wanted on a free we’ve been able to take.

‘The other ones have just been more complex, whether that’s been bringing players over from different countries with as we’ve done.

‘Or it’s waiting for the right transfers and right Premier League or 21s loans to come up.

‘It’s just been a case of having players at the top of our list and being patient, more than anything.’

One high-profile addition Pompey did miss out on, of course, was Alex Robertson, who agreed a move to Championship rivals Cardiff last week.

That was a setback with the Blues keenly pursuing the Aussie after a big loan impact last season, but not a scenario which has surfaced too often to date.

Mousinho added: ‘We’ve not missed out on too many. Robbo was one we would’ve loved to bring back, but we weren’t able to do that.

‘Apart from that it’s been pretty successful in terms of the ones we’ve been able to bring in.

‘Everyone on the list is still available - we just have to be patient and bide our time.’