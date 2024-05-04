'To be totally honest' - Norwich boss' honest Abu Kamara admission amid Portsmouth, Brentford and Stoke interest
David Wagner has admitted a decision on Abu Kamara’s immediate future won’t be made straight away.
The Norwich boss said focusing on what’s next for the now former Pompey loanee won’t happen until pre-season and after he reports back for duty with the Canaries.
Kamara’s form while on a season-long loan at Fratton Park has gained a host of admirers. The Blues, who reaped the benefits of his eight league goals and 10 assists to secure the League One title, would love to entice the forward back to the south coast as they plan for the Championship - most likely on loan again. But with Brentford, Leicester, Stoke and Freiburg reportedly keen on the 20-year-old during the January transfer window, there’ll be plenty of competition for a player who John Mousinho believes is destined for top.
Norwich, of course, also rate the Londoner highly. They’ve played a key role in his development to date, having initially signed the exciting attacker for their under-11s. They also asked the Blues to have Kamara Championship-ready upon his return to Carrow Road from Fratton Park.
Pompey have certainly lived up to their side of the bargain, with the forward one of the stars of their League One-winning campaign. They hope that will stand them in good stead when a decision is made on Kamara’s future. However, that is ‘very far away’ according to Wagner.
Speaking ahead of Norwich’s final game of the season against Birmingham and the player’s trip to Las Vegas, where he’ll link up with his former Fratton Park team-mates , the German said: ‘Abu, I spoke to yesterday (Thursday), had a chat with him. Obviously, he’ll now get some days off in Vegas - but, to be fair, he’s too young to enjoy it!
‘So we had a chat and I obviously said how impressive it was what he has done and he should take his off-season and come back proper, make a statement in pre-season then as well in the best possible shape.
‘We’re looking forward (to having him back) but this, to be totally honest, is very, very far away.’
Where Norwich find themselves playing next season depends on their forthcoming Championship play-off campaign. Saturday’s defeat at Birmingham saw them finish sixth in the table, meaning they will face Leeds in the two-leg semi-final. The other semi will see Southampton and West Brom go head-to-head.
Promotion back to the Premier League could increase Pompey’s chances of signing Kamara on loan again.
