Jacob Farrell’s been backed to bring his high-octane game to English football as his Pompey career gets the green light.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has lauded the Aussie’s adaption to football on these shores after his arrival from Central Coast Mariners.

Farrell is ready to put a stalled start to his Fratton career behind him, after being deemed available for selection as his team go to Burnley.

It’s been nearly two months since the 21-year-old injured his knee in a warm-up game against Wycombe, shortly after sealing a four-year deal at PO4.

Now though, the Gosford talent is ready to step up the competition at left-back as he vies with Connor Ogilvie for Championship playing time.

Mousinho has been impressed with what he’s seen from Farrell since he returned to training, especially as he takes on the challenge while adapting to English life after travelling 10,000 miles across the planet.

The Pompey boss sees a player with all the natural assets and dynamism to impress at his new club.

Mousinho said: ‘I think Jacob has now been back in training for two weeks and has looked physically at it. He looks like a really good athlete and can get up and down the pitch well.

‘He defends really aggressively and defends well and there are things to work on as he goes forward, especially in the final third.

‘But I don’t think he’s been used to having the demand on him to actually get as high as we like our full-backs to go as well.

‘We’re really excited to have Jacob in and the biggest compliment I can pay him, since he’s come back into the training fold, is he’s looked like he fits in.

‘He hasn’t looked out of place and that’s when he’s come over from another country, which can be really difficult sometimes at such a young age.

‘He’s front-footed and really aggressive in the way he defends. He’s all-action, all-energy, a fit, young lad and one we’re looking forward to working with.’

Farrell will be looking to make up for lost time, after seeing the brakes put on his Pompey career so soon after arriving at PO4.

Mousinho revealed the player was firmly in his thinking to be involved from the Championship outset, before injury struck.

He said: ‘I think so (he would’ve been involved at Leeds), even though he came in slightly late I think he would’ve got himself up to scratch by the first game.’