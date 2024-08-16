Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has tipped Jacob Farrell’s Pompey career to quickly accelerate after a stalled start to his English career.

And the Blues boss has backed the Aussie’s athleticism to allow him to make up for lost time, with the defender a fortnight from a return.

Farrell’s wait to make his mark in England is continuing, after sealing a move from Central Coast Mariners on a four-year deal at the end of last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after the 21-year-old picked up a knee injury in training shortly after being given the green light to link up with his team-mates.

Mousinho explained he felt Farrell would have been involved in his side’s Championship opener at Leeds last week, if it wasn’t for the setback.

That’s an insight into how the Pompey boss sees the Australia under-23 international as an immediate part of his plans in the months ahead.

Mousinho feels Farrell’s nature athletic attributes will work in his favour when it comes to the left-back getting up and running at his new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It was a difficult one for Jacob. He had a bit of time here before he could train, then we didn’t have too many days’ training before he picked up an injury.

‘I don’t know exactly how long it’ll take him to get back, but he’s a fit lad and when he’s back in training he’ll be raring to go.

‘I don’t think it will be long once he’s back in training, but he’s still a couple of weeks away from getting back involved.

‘I would’ve been confident he would’ve been available for the Leeds game had he not got injured. Whether we would’ve put him straight in I don’t know, but he would’ve been available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One of his big attributes is his athleticism and how well he’s developed for such a young player.

‘It’s difficult coming over from Australia and adjusting to the new tempo and a different lifestyle, your world is literally and figuratively turned upside down.

‘I think for Jacob he’s settled in well and it’s a contact injury which has just opened up his MCL a little bit. He’ll be fine once he settles down, he’ll be great for us.’