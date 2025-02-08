John Mousinho has revealed the circumstances which led to Ryley Towler staying at Pompey for their Championship fight for survival.

The News understands Towler’s preference was to remain at PO4, with a host of League One sides keen on bringing in the central defender on loan.

Pompey weren’t actively looking to move on the 22-year-old, though Mousinho confirmed that was a scenario the club were prepared to consider. In the event, it was Tom McIntyre who moved on with the Reading signing joining Charlton on loan for the rest of the campaign.

‘We were never actively looking to move him, but when we had Conor Shaughnessy back and Hayden Matthews come into the building, if it was something we and Ryley felt was worthwhile exploring then we weren’t necessarily going to close it off.

‘But at the same time it was one where we were content having Ryley in the building challenging for a spot, so we feel we’re quite strong there and it hasn’t affected anything with squad numbers.

‘So we have decent enough strength in depth in that centre-half department and we’ll go from there. We’re still looking at it and have four fit centre-halves at the moment, if you take Marlon out of it. We have Conor (Shaughnessy), Hayden (Matthews), Rob (Atkinson) and Ryley and that’s where we like to operate, so it’s nothing more than where we’d like to be.

Take his opportunity

With Towler remaining at Fratton Park, he will now look to build on a bank of 12 Championship appearances this term, which far exceeds his three league starts last season. Mousinho acknowledged the former Bristol City man’s professional attitude and low-maintenance approach gives him a chance to do just that.

He added: ‘Ryley did that last year (showed professionalism). We were really clear about keeping him around, because he was third or fourth choice centre-back and sometimes first choice. He was really unlucky with who he was competing because we had outstanding players who kept their shirts.

‘He kept himself around and we were never letting him go. We then felt it was his opportunity to come back in the summer and prove what he was able to do. He then started the first few games of the season, so he was a player we wanted and needed to have around.

‘Even at times this season he’s been out and managed to fight his way back on merit, start games and have a massive contribution to what we’ve managed to do.

‘If you look at the games he’s started, he started against Coventry, Swansea and plenty of games where he had a big impact. So there’s something there for Ryley, definitely, he has to keep competing, working hard and take his opportunity when he gets it.’