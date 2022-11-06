The Pompey boss lauded the personality and character his side has displayed amid an injury crisis that shows signs of improvement.

Cowley added that he believes this current group is the best he’s worked with since arriving as Kenny Jackett’s successor at Fratton Park in March 2020.

There’s no denying Pompey’s form has dipped over the past five weeks as they’ve slipped from top of League One to fifth.

Only six league points have been accumulated in that time, with defeats to Ipswich and Charlton taking the steam out of some impressive early-season momentum.

They have also booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Papa John’s Trophy – as well as progressing in the FA Cup.

And all that with a decimated squad that has been robbed of key midfielders Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell, whose appearances have continued to be sporadic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop, right centre, is surrounded by his Pompey team-mates following his goal in Friday night's 3-1 win at Hereford in the FA Cup

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs have also added to Cowley’s injury woes, as have issues picked up by Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett.

There was light at the end of the tunnel when Lowey made his long-awaited comeback in Friday night’s Cup win at Hereford.

He could be joined by Pack when the Blues head to Morecambe on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as the Blues celebrated progress in the Cup – without loanees Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale – and some good news on the injury front, Cowley heaped praise on his troops for maintaining a competitive edge to their game amid difficult circumstances.

The manager said: ‘What we’ve been through over the past month really in terms of injuries, I think the group has done well to be as competitive as it’s been.

‘Anybody who understands anything about football knows if you lose key players, particularly a number of key players in one area, then the team doesn’t function as well.

‘We will all try our very best just to try to overcome this, but we know, in reality, with all the training and all the tactical organisation, it’s the players that implement these .

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But when you lose key players they’re hard to replace.

‘Unless you’re one of the top teams in the Premier League, then most teams suffer when they lose their key players.’

Cowley has overseen a massive overhaul in his playing staff since taking charge just over 18 months ago.

Despite difficulties in doing this, he’s happy with the choices he’s made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues boss added: ‘This is significantly the best group since we’ve been here, in terms of personality and character.