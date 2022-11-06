'Best group' - Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth player claim and hails element of Blues' game that's been evident amid injury crisis
Danny Cowley has heaped praise on his players for retaining their competitiveness in difficult circumstances.
The Pompey boss lauded the personality and character his side has displayed amid an injury crisis that shows signs of improvement.
Cowley added that he believes this current group is the best he’s worked with since arriving as Kenny Jackett’s successor at Fratton Park in March 2020.
There’s no denying Pompey’s form has dipped over the past five weeks as they’ve slipped from top of League One to fifth.
Most Popular
-
1
How Portsmouth's pulling power on road compares to Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton's average League One away attendances - picture gallery
-
2
Portsmouth rivals Ipswich eye striker who clubs have spent £27m on in past, boss slams 'terrible' Plymouth as Derby consider move for Cardiff defender
Only six league points have been accumulated in that time, with defeats to Ipswich and Charlton taking the steam out of some impressive early-season momentum.
However, the Blues have managed to keep their promotion hopes alive and can make significant gains on leaders Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday if they win their two games in hand.
They have also booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Papa John’s Trophy – as well as progressing in the FA Cup.
And all that with a decimated squad that has been robbed of key midfielders Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell, whose appearances have continued to be sporadic.
Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs have also added to Cowley’s injury woes, as have issues picked up by Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett.
There was light at the end of the tunnel when Lowey made his long-awaited comeback in Friday night’s Cup win at Hereford.
He could be joined by Pack when the Blues head to Morecambe on Saturday.
And as the Blues celebrated progress in the Cup – without loanees Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale – and some good news on the injury front, Cowley heaped praise on his troops for maintaining a competitive edge to their game amid difficult circumstances.
The manager said: ‘What we’ve been through over the past month really in terms of injuries, I think the group has done well to be as competitive as it’s been.
‘Anybody who understands anything about football knows if you lose key players, particularly a number of key players in one area, then the team doesn’t function as well.
‘We will all try our very best just to try to overcome this, but we know, in reality, with all the training and all the tactical organisation, it’s the players that implement these .
‘But when you lose key players they’re hard to replace.
‘Unless you’re one of the top teams in the Premier League, then most teams suffer when they lose their key players.’
Cowley has overseen a massive overhaul in his playing staff since taking charge just over 18 months ago.
Despite difficulties in doing this, he’s happy with the choices he’s made.
The Blues boss added: ‘This is significantly the best group since we’ve been here, in terms of personality and character.
‘I know we have a group that are focused and determined.’