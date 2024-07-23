‘Best left-back in Australia’: Excitement grows around incoming Portsmouth starlet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are bolstering their squad ahead of their Championship return with a deal for Central Coast Mariners left-back Jacob Farrell. We’ve done our homework on the Aussie starlet to give you the lowdown on the incoming talent.

The one that nearly got away

Jacob Farrell has emerged as one of the brightest, young talents in Australian football - but it wasn’t long ago he was almost lost to the game forever.

It was just three years ago the left-back stepped briefly stepped away from the pro ranks to become a plasterer with his brother.

Farrell saw no pathway to senior football, but his fortunes changed under former Sheffield United man Nick Montgomery.

Montgomery said: ‘He never got an opportunity to even train with the first team.

‘We put our faith in Jacob, a lot of people didn’t. He doesn’t look like your average footballer but put him on the park, he’s just low maintenance, a very talented boy. I look at the national team for him in future, and I’m sure he’s got every chance if he keeps performing. For me, he’s been the best left-back in the A-League.’

Star on the rise

It’s been quite the reversal in fortunes as he made the breakthrough at the hometown club he’s always supported. Central Coast Mariners have been the fairytale story of the A-League, with one of the smaller outfits of the 12 involved soaring to back-to-back championships.

Farrell played a central role winning two penalties as a second-half sub to thrash Melbourne City 6-1 in the 2023 final.

The 21-year-old then picked up back-to-back grand final wins after a dramatic 3-1 extra-time triumph over Melbourne Victory in May.

Farrell’s emergence sparked talk of a move to Europe, with the player tackling that subject after victory.

He said: ‘If I do leave the club I want to return and finish my career here because I do love the Mariners.’

Stats the way to do it

Despite his relatively young age, Farrell has picked up a good amount of experience - clocking up 90 senior appearances across Australian domestic competitions and the continental AFC Cup - which he helped Central Coast Mariners win in May.

His stats underline a player who can chip in with goals and assists - with seven and 13 returned respectively in his career.

Farrell fares well in duels and physically cuts a very rangy figure, with some beefing up still likely to come.

He’s also showed an eye for the spectacular with some impressive pure strikes on his goal resume to date.

Flying the Nestory

Farrell has struck up a decent rivalry with the wonderkid of Australian football in Nestory Irankunda.

There’s been a buzz around Irankunda’s prodigious talent, leading to a move to German giants Bayern Munich this summer.

Farrell has fared well against the winger in their meetings, however, leading to the Pompey-bound talent to politely speak of how the new Socceroo hope has taken his own game to a new level.

‘It wasn’t planned,’ Farrell said of one of their meetings. ‘I just came on and happened to defend well.

‘It makes me perform better (facing Irankunda), I’ve got a task to do - my one job is to defend Nestor.