Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are set to make Central Coast Mariners defender Jacob Farrell their sixth new signing of the transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Blues fans who have been quick to do their own research on the left-back will no doubt be impressed by the positive feeback being supplied by those in the know down in the 21-year-old’s native Australia.

Here’s some of the verdicts we discovered on X, formerly Twitter, as the Socceroos under-23 international looks set to add to the growing Aussie contingent at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Sachk0: Seen many talented Aussies move abroad - Jacob Farrell has been incredibly consistent over an extended period of time with Mariners. Deserves chance abroad & Portsmouth seem like perfect spot given their appreciation/knowledge of A-Leagues market.

@Gatty54: Great to hear Jacob Farrell is expected to sign with Portsmouth. Well deserved move for a huge talent.

@scout_aussie: Great to see Jacob Farrell (2002) get a deserved move to Championship side Portsmouth. He is a talented left-back who is defensively excellent and has also significantly improved in attack. He has performed outstandingly for 3 seasons now in the A-League. It's easy to forget that 3 years ago he had quit academy football and was playing centre-back for Valentine in Northern NSW NPL. Fantastic story.

Watch on Shots! Pompey Talk: Transfer window latest

@Grant__Van: Jacob Farrell is a terrific player. Wish him all the best in the UK, he will fit into the Championship nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@nathan_cirson: His game seems suited to the Championship. Fit, strong in a tackle, good at retaining possession, good deliverer of crosses and a goal threat when he gets in the opposition box.

@dxfineo: Up the Ausmouth.

@MasonLemon: Best LB in the A-League last season. Will be starting for the national team extremely soon. Has kept new Bayern signing Irankunda in his pocket on many an occasion.

@phibbert1: Jacob Farrell is a really good prospect and a decent player for the Mariners but please please please get Josh Nisbet from the Central Coast Mariners.

@jwldopp: Saw a few CCM games on tv last season and he stood out. Fast and technically skilled, can run for days. Only 21 so plenty of development to come.