Former Pompey striker Guy Whittingham has said Callum Lang will be a ‘big miss’ against Norwich City on Tuesday. The attacker has been suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

John Mousinho’s side will also be without midfielder Andre Dozzell who has also picked up a suspension for the same reason. The Canaries head to Fratton Park following their 3-0 loss away at QPR this weekend.

Pompey go into the game in confident mood after their 3-0 win over Bristol City. Lang got himself on the scoresheet against the Robins along with Josh Murphy and Colby Bishop.

Speaking afterwards, pundit Whittingham said on BBC Radio Solent: “They’ve done that well tonight, they’ve really pressed Bristol City at the right time, all together as a team. Bristol City wanted to play out, wanted to keep the ball and wanted touches. Lang has done really well to rob the ball and ended up getting a goal. It was the best performance of the season, for sure.”

On Lang and Dozzell’s suspensions, he said: “Yeah him and Lang. Lang for kicking the ball away. It’s disappointing that one. I’ve said it all season, he’s been the most consistent player we have had this season. It was another good game for him tonight. His work rate is phenominal. Matt Ritchie as well, they all work their socks off. He’s going to be a big miss in the home game against Norwich.

“It will (make things a lot more difficult against Norwich not having Dozzell and Lang). You look at that front four today and that’s probably the strongest Portsmouth can be. Lang is a massive part of that. He will be missed. It will be interesting to see who John Mousinho decides to play in that position. They will have different qualities but they won’t be the same as Lang with his tireless running.”

Pompey signed Lang back in January and he has since been a key player. He helped them gain promotion from League One last season along with Derby County and Oxford United.

The Liverpool-born man has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the club to date and has chipped in with nine goals, five of which have come in this campaign. Prior to his switch down south, he spent 11 years on the books at Wigan Athletic and fired 31 goals in 143 outings for the Latics, as well as having loan spells away at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell to get experience.

Lang has adapted well to life in Hampshire and he will be missed against Norwich. Mousinho will also have to make do without Dozzell meaning changes to his team will be made.

Pompey remain in the drop zone along with Hull City and Plymouth Argyle. They are only a point from safety though and have games in hand on the teams around them.