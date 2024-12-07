Pompey earned a 3-0 win against Bristol City in their latest Championship outing.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth continued their unbeaten run in the Championship on Saturday with a convincing win over Bristol City, who had entered the clash following a 4-0 dominant display over Plymouth Argyle last time out. Pompey, still in desperate need of points on the board as they battle to escape the bottom three, enjoyed a 3-0 win at Fratton Park.

Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang all got themselves on the scoresheet for Pompey’s first win of December. They are now unbeaten in three games, with Norwich City and Derby County waiting for them next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth boasted an impressive scoreline against Bristol City but could have had even more goals on the board. With 13 overall attempts and eight shots on target, John Mousinho and his side will certainly feel they could have put more past Max O'Leary in the Robins net.

Pompey fans were full of praise for their side after their Fratton Park performance, with Bishop receiving plaudits for his efforts on Saturday and throughout the season so far. Jon Harley was also deeply pleased with what he described as a ‘really professional performance’.

However, Bristol City manager Liam Manning did not have similar comments to make about his side. Speaking after the full-time whistle, the 39-year-old admitted things went wrong ‘pretty much everywhere’ for his side during their visit.

“We were second best to most things which hasn't been like us. I'll be the first to defend the lads if we don't perform to a level, but we didn't hit that today in most areas. In duels, second balls, quality on the ball, finishing, defending the box and so many areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not been like us. The lads, irrespective of results, have hit a consistent run of form so it's really frustrating and disappointing.”

The Robins are currently 12th in the Championship table with 25 points on the board, behind Norwich City and Millwall on goal difference. Pompey are just one point from safety at the bottom of the table and will leapfrog out of the relegation zone if they can beat Norwich and Plymouth or Cardiff City drop points next time out.