Alan Knight’s health battle has received a huge boost after learning his cancer is no longer spreading.

And although the Pompey legend’s disease is incurable, he insists it remains completely manageable through ongoing treatment.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in October which, concerningly, had also spread rapidly into his pelvis and hip.

He subsequently underwent six courses of chemotherapy at QA Hospital's oncology department, followed by 20 sessions of radiotherapy.

Alan Knight has received a boost in his cancer fight after being told the disease is no longer spreading. | None

A keen advocate of raising awareness about prostate cancer, Knight is also staging a fundraising charity football match at Fratton Park on Monday, March 5 involving many popular ex-Pompey players.

And ahead of the event, he has received the good news he was desperate to hear.

Knight told The News: ‘It is good news, as good as I could have expected, although it’s a Catch 22 situation.

‘I was a bit scared because my oncologist appointment was brought forward after my latest scans, so I feared the worst - but the results were as good as they can be.

‘I have quite an aggressive form of cancer which had spread into my pelvis and hip. The treatment was to stop it spreading, which is the main thing. It seems to have worked at the moment.

Alan Knight is fighting prostate cancer - and is keen to raise awareness of the disease. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

‘My cancer isn’t curable - but it is manageable. So it's a strange one. You can’t be all dancing about the latest news, but you have to look on the positive side, which is that it hasn't spread. And it is all about trying to keep it manageable for as long as possible.

‘It is a bittersweet one. It’s definitely good news, but it’s tempered with the fact it hasn’t gone. However, this is as good as it can be.

‘I’m not being defeatist, far from it, you know that everything depends on the next set of scans and results from that, but the relief is it hasn’t spread and my PSA is down to zero, which is great from being at 31.2.

‘I must now take hormone tablets for the rest of my life to help with the production of testosterone, while I’m also on supplements to make sure my bones don’t become brittle.

‘Other good news is I no longer have to receive an injection into my belly every 28-days. Out of everything, that has been the most painful, even worse than chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

‘There are new things coming out all the time and now there’s a tablet I can take instead of receiving those injections. That has really cheered me up.’

‘I’ve been fairly lucky’

Due to his medical treatment, Knight will be unable to play in Bank Holiday Monday’s charity football match, which kicks off at 2pm.

Around 4,000 tickets have already been sold, with organisers hoping to attract plenty more supporters on the day to give their backing to the popular club stalwart.

And although he won’t be participating in the actual match, Knight is adamant his recovery is going well.

He added: ‘I've had a few side effects from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but I’ve been fairly lucky with it. I know other people have had quite severe side effects, whereas I’m probably middle-range.

‘I have a bit less hair, my taste buds are affected, the ankles have swelled and there have been changes in the skin. I’ve also put on two-and-a-half stone, which is attributed to the steroids I was taking. I would rather put weight on than lose it, though.

‘I still feel very tired, but I’m just about starting to feel sort of normal, which is great.’

