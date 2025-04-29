Rob Atkinson has been an impressive loan recruit for Pompey during their Championship survival. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images | Getty Images

Rich Hughes insists a permanent Fratton Park move for Rob Atkinson remains a possibility.

However, he has warned Pompey must be patient, with the central defender’s future currently unclear as Bristol City focus on reaching the Premier League.

Liam Manning’s side can book their play-off spot on Saturday, when they host struggling Preston (12.30pm) in the final round of Championship fixtures.

With five clubs chasing two spots, the fifth-placed Robins are best positioned to qualify, with Coventry, Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough occupying the chasing back behind them.

Winning promotion to the Premier League is likely to bolster Pompey’s hopes of capturing the central defender, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Yet with Bristol City’s season far from over, the Blues’ sporting director must bide his time before holding discussions over their plans for Atkinson.

Hughes told The News: ‘We’ve given Rob the platform and he has repaid us with his performances, his goals, his moments, and that Herculean effort against Derby.

‘There have been different players who, at different points, have had those moments this season, putting it all on the line for the badge of the club, which is one of the things which makes us so special.

‘I don’t know at the moment whether he can get him back. I realise that’s very non-committal, but there’s a lot going on. Bristol City might make the play-offs and we will always be respectful of other people’s players.

‘We’ve been delighted with Rob’s impact. Would we like to see him as a Pompey player in the future? Yes, we absolutely would. But he is Bristol City’s player and we completely respect that.

‘When their season comes to an end - hopefully having reached the play-offs - we will have a conversation and see if it’s something which can work out for everyone.

‘We are not ruling out Rob staying with us, not at all. We just want to completely respect Bristol City, he is their player, he’s enjoyed his time here and we have loved having him.

‘If there's an arrangement that can make things more permanent - or whatever that scenario looks like - we would definitely flush it out and see if it’s something we can make work.’

‘An absolutely ferocious effort’

Since joining on loan for the remainder of the season in January, Atkinson has proven a revelation at Fratton Park.

Pompey have won seven and drawn two of the 12 league matches he has started, only losing three times.

In addition, his return to the side against Derby earlier this month following a calf injury sparked off a run of eight points from four matches to preserve the Blues’ Championship status.

Yet it’s his crucial contribution against Derby which will long be cherished, having netted a dramatic stoppage-time leveller in the 2-2 draw - to total three goals overall in the Fratton Park clash.

Hughes added: ‘In that Derby game, Rob’s basically walking around on one leg and still competing, scoring an unconventional hat-trick. He is a really wonderful man.

‘He’s got a lot of integrity, a lot of intelligence, a lot of desire. I know from the conversations I've had with him he is grateful for this club taking an educated gamble on him, bearing in mind he had missed a lot of time through injury.

‘He has repaid us with bells on. That Derby performance will stay with me for a long time when he went to what I can imagine physically was a really dark place in terms of being out for a while and being ill.

‘What he did was an absolutely ferocious effort, just remarkable, and kind of sums up Rob.’

