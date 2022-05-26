The decision brings his two-year Pompey spell to an end – although half of that time was spent out on loan at Fleetwood, where he made 39 appearances and scored four goals over the course of last term.

In total, Johnson played 48 times for Pompey – 46 of which came in his first season after Kenny Jackett splashed out a reported £100,000 for the former Accrington right-back.

Now the out-of-contract 25-year-old will leave Fratton Park for free, much to the dismay of fans.

Here’s what they’ve been saying on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

Adrian Woolley: Very poor to let what looked like decent player leave for nothing after spending 100k on him.

Doug McEwen: I fully understand not all players can get on with all managers. But this guy was a good, solid all round performer and so much better than Freeman or Romeo.

I cannot believe he was highly paid. I wish him success wherever he ends up.

Barrie Jenkins: Like many, I really can’t understand why he was released, he had all the criteria needed.

The only thing that I can think of is money.

Andy Skelton: Has a decent cross on him...pretty solid defensively....would have preferred him to stay but I guess his face doesn't fit.

Martin Paine: Seems bizarre really. Clearly better than Freeman.

Dave Smythers: Thought he looked a decent signing. Guessing he just didn't fit into Cowley’s plans.

Ian Watson: Would've kept him over Freeman any day of the week.

Daniel John: A mistake, I think. I thought he was good.

Terry Goulty: Would of kept him.

Alex Madgwick: Given Freemen hasn’t really worked out, I’d have been inclined to give Johnson another go.