Pompey have been offered advice on the current status of their Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

And it’s good news for the estimated 2,000 Blues fans expected to descend on Lancashire in the next 24 hours for the 3pm kick-off.

John Mousinho’s side travel to Ewood Park for the first time since 2017 with weather warnings in place for Blackburn and its surrounding areas.

The Met Office has alerted people of the chance of snow, heavy rain and gusty winds on the day of the game. The yellow warning covers the period between 4am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday as Storm Bert hits the UK.

Understandably, there have been concerns whether the game will go ahead as a result. With Blackburn and Darwen experiencing snow fall earlier this week, there is the risk of flooding - which could impact both train and car journeys and areas in and around the stadium - including the pitch.

However, it appears Saturday’s hosts aren’t too concerned at present - thanks to a notification from Rovers that has appeared on social media. One curious member of the Fratton faithful went straight to the Ewood Park outfit to enquire whether the game would proceed as planned.

In response, the fan was told: ‘We have rain forecast for tomorrow therefore there is no mention of the game being postponed as it stands’.

The update has since been uploaded onto a Pompey fans’ group page on Facebook. The News has also been in direct contact with Rovers and have been provided with the same information.

That news will no doubt please Blues supporters, who will have to set their alarms early before setting off on the near five-hour journey. Their support will be crucial as Pompey go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season and a route out of the Championship’s relegation zone.