‘I feel sorry for Will Norris’.

That was Neil Allen’s automatic response when asked for his take on the goalkeeper’s current situation at Pompey.

The Blues’ League One title-winning stopper has found himself out in the cold recently, with the 31-year-old not seen since letting six goals in against Stoke back in early October.

Since then, summer signing Nicolas Schmid has played the majority of Pompey’s games, with Jordan Archer providing back-up from the bench.

A small knee injury corresponds with Norris’ ongoing absence. Although Mousinho revealed this week that it was a selection call that saw the former Burnley and Peterborough miss out completely against Preston North End prior to the international break.

Speaking on Pompey Talk Extra, Allen said Pompey will have a decision to make in January as they look to keep three goalkeepers happy. But no-matter what decision is taken, The News’ chief sports writer said some of the criticism Norris has received this season after an indifferent start has not been warranted.

He said: ‘I feel sorry for Will Norris, because we’ve short memories, and he was an outstanding player for Pompey last season - the way he played, especially; named in the team of the year as the goalie; Pompey won the league title with him there.

‘So, for me, if you win promotion or the title as a player who plays every game, that deserves respect, and he should be forever respected for that.

‘At the start of the season, he was up and down. He had some man-of-the-match performances, but he also made errors and Schmid came in to replace him.

‘But I just don’t like to see him disparaged so much and criticised because he’s been a title winner for Pompey - and let’s not forget that. It was only six months ago.

‘Pompey play differently now, Schmid is not challenged to use his feet as much as Norris was. Pompey play a bit more directly and it’s a different remit now for the new goalie.

‘So, give Schimd the run in the team (he deserves). He’s had five games so far, he’s made some decent saves.

‘As for Norris, the question is, what happens to him next? A former first-choice goalie, he’s not even getting in the squad now and you’d imagine that would be addressed in January. Is he happy? His contract is up in the summer, so it will be interesting to see what they do there.’