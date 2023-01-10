News you can trust since 1877
Bolton v Portsmouth LIVE: Simon Bassey makes five changes for EFL Trophy quarter-final tie

Pompey make the long midweek trip to Bolton this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 7:12pm
Simon Bassey’s men will be looking to roll over their impressive display against Spurs on the weekend as they eye a place in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-finals.

However, the Blues are without a win in all competitions since their 3-0 victory over Stevenage in the third round.

The interim head coach will be without Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi who have hip and knee problems respectively, while Kieron Freeman and Louis Thompson could feature.

Pompey are now just two wins away from reaching Wembley in a competition they won in 2019.

You can follow all the action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 7.45pm at the University of Bolton Stadium.

LIVE: Bolton v Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey eyeing place in EFL Trophy semi-finals.
  • Blues make five changes for trip to Bolton.
  • Scarlett, Pigott, Curtis, Koroma and Pack return.
