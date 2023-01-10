Bolton v Portsmouth LIVE: Simon Bassey makes five changes for EFL Trophy quarter-final tie

Bolton v Pompey LIVE.

Simon Bassey’s men will be looking to roll over their impressive display against Spurs on the weekend as they eye a place in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-finals.

However, the Blues are without a win in all competitions since their 3-0 victory over Stevenage in the third round.

The interim head coach will be without Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi who have hip and knee problems respectively, while Kieron Freeman and Louis Thompson could feature.

Pompey are now just two wins away from reaching Wembley in a competition they won in 2019.