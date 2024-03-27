Boost for Portsmouth's promotion rivals as key man returns for Bolton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Portsmouth’s promotion rivals are set for a major boost after Bolton Wanderers top goalscorer Dion Charles returned to training ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

The Northern Ireland international has not featured since he suffered a knee injury in a 2-1 home win against Wycombe Wanderers last month in what was seen as a major blow to his side’s promotion hopes. Speaking at the time, Trotters manager Ian Evatt urged his other frontmen to come to the fore and ensure his side remained firmly in the title picture.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club website: “Luckily for us it's not too serious. It could have been a lot worse than it is but it's significant enough for him to miss two or three weeks. We’ve got a good core of strikers and with adversity comes opportunity. Now Dion is out someone has to grasp it and really take advantage of that opportunity and someone has to step up. Whoever that is we don't mind. We just know as a team we need to share that responsibility and keep scoring goals.”

After winning just three of the nine games Charles has missed, The Bolton News have reported Evatt is now hoping to welcome the former Accrington Stanley and Southport forward back into contention prior to Friday’s visit to Stevenage and Monday’s away day at Reading. There was further good news for the Trotters manager as defender George Johnston has returned to training and the report suggests the defender has ‘not ruled out playing before the end of the campaign’.

Cumbrians makes major Posh claim

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has described Peterborough United as ‘one hell of a side’ ahead of the Cumbrians visit to London Road on Friday.

Simpson’s side look set for an immediate return to League Two and their cause will not be helped by a sizeable test that lies in wait against a Posh side that will hope to confirm their play-off place over the coming weeks. Ahead of that game, the former Oxford United and Derby County midfielder described Darren Ferguson’s men as ‘the best team’ his side have faced during a challenging campaign.

Paul Simpson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News and Star, the Cumbrians boss said: “I have to say for 20 or 30 minutes of the game here, Peterborough were by far the best team we’ve faced, with the pace that they were able to move the ball.