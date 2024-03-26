Peterborough United handed warning following Portsmouth defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has issued a stern warning to his side as they look to bounce back from their narrow home defeat against Portsmouth.

The Posh remain firmly in the race for a League One play-off spot as the season enters its final month but their automatic promotion push suffered a major blow when a Kusini Yengi goal helped Pompey to a 1-0 win at London Road ahead of the international break. With relegation threatened Carlisle United set to visit Peterborough on Good Friday, hopes are high that Ferguson’s men can reignite their bid for a top two place - but the Posh boss has warned his players and the club’s supporters not to take anything for granted against the Cumbrians.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Peterborough Telegraph: ”We’re in the mix, but there will be twists and turns to come for sure. But it would be wrong to write off the chances of the teams at the bottom. League positions count for very little at this time of the season as Northampton showed against Derby last weekend.

"We still have to play a lot of teams with plenty to play for and that makes them dangerous. All we can do is make sure we deliver a level of performance good enough to beat them. Carlisle’s results haven’t been good lately, but they have started playing better and they have started scoring goals. They scored two against Barnsley and two against Stevenage in recent games and the front two, Danny Butterworth and Luke Armstrong, are a handful. They will come to us with nothing to lose so we must make sure we are at it.”

Bolton confirm training ground plans

Bolton Wanderers have announced they are putting plans in place to improve their Lostock training ground.

The Trotters remain in the hunt for promotion into the Championship and will head into the bank holiday weekend fixtures sat four points adrift of second placed Derby County after an impressive season under the guidance of Ian Evatt. However, it is off-field plans that have come to the forefront of their conversation after Trotters CEO Neil Hart admitted a budget had been set aside to improve their training facilities.

The Toughsheet Community Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Bolton News: “Ian and I have talked regularly about the training ground, and I know he has mentioned it recently in the press that there will be some changes afoot. There is a capital expenditure budget set aside for pitches and we do need to improve the quality, and that will happen. We are still working on the reinstatement of the dome down there and the insurance from the storm years and years ago. That is an ongoing saga.