Your round-up of the latest key stories surrounding Portsmouth and their Championship rivals.

Atkinson will be expected to make an instant impact at Pompey but hasn’t featured in competitive first-team football since February 2023, albeit John Mousinho is not concerned about the 26-year-old’s injury record. He hopes to have the former Eastleigh man available every week and parent club boss Manning hopes for the same.

"Rob's gone out which I think will be good for him to go and play," he told Bristol Live. "He's missed such a long period of football. To get the opportunity to go and build up minutes and get some confidence back in his body by playing which he wouldn't have done sat on the bench here with us.

“I need to find out about Rob, him training with us and sitting here and waiting for the opportunity. For me, he needs to go and play 20 games and find out about his body and get some confidence which I think is important.”

Omobamidele race

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Sheffield United are set to battle over the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele this month. The Star claim Chris Wilder’s Blades could go ‘head-to-head’ with their Yorkshire rivals if interest in the 22-year-old is firmed up.

Sheffield United are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements after losing first-choice centre-back Harry Souttar to a ruptured Achilles. The Australian’s season is over and he has already returned to parent club Leicester City, with Omobamidele on a ‘long list’ of targets to fill the gap.

But they may have to fight Leeds for the Republic of Ireland international, who is free to leave Forest this month having failed to register a single Premier League minute. And the Sun claim Daniel Farke’s side have already ‘opened talks’ for the defender, who could be available for around £10m, with City Ground chiefs potentially open to a long-to-buy deal.

Blackburn eye Schlupp

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly weighing up an audacious move for versatile Crystal Palace veteran Jeffrey Schlupp. Journalist Alan Nixon claims discussions are ongoing over a loan move which could be made permanent in the summer, with Schlupp out of favour under manager Oliver Glasner.

The Ghanaian international has played 11 Premier League games this season but none have been from the bench, with those appearances totalling just 102 minutes. The 32-year-old’s Selhurst Park contract will expire in June and so a temporary move away could be the catalyst for a free transfer come summer.

Should Schlupp move to Ewood Park, then it is hoped he can provide vital experience as Blackburn look to build on an impressive first-half of the season. John Eustace’s side currently sit seventh and are right in the mix for a play-off place come May.