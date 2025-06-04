Bristol City are said to be close to a managerial appointment significant to Pompey’s chase of Rob Atkinson this summer, after Norwich City landed Liam Manning from Ashton Gate.

Bristol City are closing in on making Rob Edwards their new manager, according to reports.

And it’s an appointment which could have a far-reaching impact when it comes to Pompey’s pursuit of Rob Atkinson this summer.

Edwards is said to be the name in the frame when it comes to succeeding Liam Manning, whose switch to Norwich City was confirmed yesterday.

John Mousinho is also in the bookies’ running for the Ashton Gate posting and was most recently 10/1 fourth favourite with Bet Victor, behind Edwards, Ruben Selles and Gary O’Neil.

Mousinho has admirers at Bristol City, but has made it clear he’s happy at Fratton Park and is pushing on with the task of preparing Pompey for their second Championship campaign.

The Robins appointment is one which could resonate at Fratton Park, however, this summer, particularly if it is indeed Edwards who lands the role as reports in the West Country are suggesting.

Initial talk has gathered pace over the 42-year-old who’s been out of work since leaving Luton in January, after a stint at Kenilworth Road which saw the Hatters reach the Premier League under his guidance.

That followed on from Edwards making his managerial name at Forest Green Rovers, where he guided the club to League One for the first time in their history - earning a move to Watford off the back of that success.

It was while with Forest Green Edwards built a strong relationship with Pompey’s Rich Hughes, who was developing his reputation as one of the game’s bright, young director of football talents in Gloucestershire.

Pompey chief’s ‘close connection’ with Bristol City job favourite

That close connection could now clearly be significant when it comes to the Blues’ ambitions of bringing in Atkinson over the coming months.

In the event of Edwards’ appointment, it will then be about Pompey establishing what the former defender sees as the pathway for the man who excelled on loan over the second half of last season at Fratton Park.

Manning had suggested Atkinson was still a wanted man at Bristol City last month, when discussing his future, stating he was ‘coming back here’ next season after his PO4 stay.

He told the BBC: ‘I’m actually going to have a call with Rob soon. I'll have a meeting with him to have a discussion around how it went (at Pompey).

‘He obviously (did well). It was good to see him get some minutes and when you look at it from that perspective it was a good loan from him - probably, I could have done with him as well.

‘But, yeah, it’s one of those. He’ll be coming back here and unless anything changes, that’s where it’s at.’

The upheaval at the Blues’ Championship rivals evidently throws that position into doubt, whoever succeeds Manning.

Hughes’ close relationship with Edwards will certainly hold Pompey in good stead if he’s appointed, even if it is as much as quickly being able to gain clarity on what his plans are for Atkinson when he arrives at a decision on his future.

Mousinho will certainly hope it’s a useful weapon in discussions, with the head coach speaking openly and honestly about wanting the 26-year-old as part of his squad.

The Pompey boss has also referenced a positive relationship with Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion, which was significant when a loan move for Atkinson quickly advanced ahead of the winter window opening.