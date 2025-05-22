Latest: Portsmouth update on starlet trailed by Spurs, West Ham, Bristol City & Co

Premier League sides are reportedly keen on the non-league starlet along with the likes of Spurs, Millwall and Brentford, with Pompey seemingly dealt a defensive transfer blow.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are set to be forced to turn their defensive transfer attention away from Rob Atkinson.

But the Blues have no interest in bringing in rising non-league talent Jack Taylor to bolster their back line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have been touted with a summer bid to bring in Sutton United’s 20-year-old, who is reportedly being eyed by a slew of clubs from the Premier League down.

The News understands the talk is wide of the mark, however, with attention firmly focussed in other areas when it comes to defensive strengthening.

Taylor was a name which came up earlier this month, with Pompey among the likes of Spurs, West Ham, Brentford, Bristol City and Millwall reportedly keen on the player.

Rob Atkinson. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The centre-back has progressed into the National League side’s first-team set-up, after spending the first half of the season with National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor made 23 appearances there picking up nine clean sheets, coming off the back of his Sutton debut against Tranmere in March of last year.

Twelve further outings followed after his return to Gander Green Lane and the player will enter the final year of his agreement with the Londoners next season.

But Pompey won’t be making a move for Taylor, with the requirement players who can make their mark at Championship level now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City boss on Pompey favourite’s future

Their defensive search took a new twist this week, with Bristol City boss Liam Manning indicating Rob Atkinson is a wanted man at Ashton Gate.

Pompey are keen to bring Atkinson back to PO4 next season, with the 26-year-old having an excellent loan stay after returning from two years out with a serious knee injury.

The former Oxford man told The News last week he’d be ‘absolutely buzzing’ to sign a permanent deal with the Blues, while stressing he’d be happy to stay with his parent club.

Manning’s stance is pointing to Atkinson staying with his current employers, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told BBC: 'At the minute, he's our player - that doesn't change for me.

'I'm going to have a call with Rob soon to get everything out of the way and then I'll have a meeting with him as well to have a discussion with how it went.

It was good to see him have minutes and when you look at it from that perspective, it was a good loan for him but I think I could have done with him.

Mousinho told The News yesterday he’s looking to strengthen across the forward line, when the transfer window opens on June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That likely means looking for a winger and number 10, while Pompey are out to add a centre-forward to the group to vie with Colby Bishop and Thomas Waddingham.

Midfield is viewed a priority area with only three contracted players in that department, while back-up keeper Ben Killip has been offered a new deal.