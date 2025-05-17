Ryley Towler has started seven more Championship games than he did in League One, but the Bristol City signing looks set to leave this summer. Here’s the transfer latest on the big Pompey favourite.

Pompey are ready to have a ‘conversation’ over Ryley Towler’s exit this summer.

And John Mousinho has indicated the number of players in front of the big fans’ favourite in the Blues defensive pecking order, could be a factor in his likely exit.

Mousinho has praised the 23-year-old for the progress he’s made in the Championship, and the continuing positive attitude he shows despite long periods out of the first-team picture.

Towler was a fixture in Pompey’s starting XI early on in the campaign, starting the first five games on the bounce. The Bristol City arrival then also had a run of five starts on the spin over the Christmas period, as comprehensive wins were picked up over Coventry and Swansea.

Towler was on the scoresheet against the Welsh side on New Year’s Day, but his last first-team minutes came in the 5-1 battering at West Brom on January 25. The popular figure made just four squads as an unused sub in that time, being left in the stands on 14 other occasions.

It’s been a tough time for Towler, but his total of 10 Championship starts far exceeds the three starts he made as Pompey won the League One title.

Towler still has a year to run on the three-and-a-half year deal he signed when arriving from Ashton Gate, at the start of 2023.

With the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Regan Poole and the returning Ibane Bowat likely to be above Towler in the centre-back pecking order, there’s little chance of playing time for him moving forward.

‘Great kid, good footballer’: Pompey boss on fans’ favourite

Meanwhile, Pompey remain keen on bringing Rob Atkinson back to PO4, after his impressive loan stay over the second half of the season.

Mousinho is ready to discuss the likely Towler interest with the player, as he looks set to move on.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ll see what happens with Ryley in the summer.

‘With Ryley, he’s had a very impactful season which is a positive for him.

Pompey’s Ryley Towler. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He started 10 Championship games and some of those he’s been excellent in and made a big contribution.

‘The year before I think he started three League One game, so he’s stepped up and shown he’s more than capable.

‘We love having him around the place, he’s a great kid and good footballer.

‘Unfortunately he’s found himself behind other centre-halves and we have that number of centre-backs contracted for next year. If the conversation comes up in the summer for Ryley (interest), we’ll see what’s best for him and the football club.’

Pompey’s first opportunity to conduct any summer business will now arrive on June 1, with the EFL mirroring Fifa’s 10-day period brought in for sides in the 2025 Club World Cup. The window then shuts from June 10 and reopens on June 14, with it then closing until the new year at 7pm on September 1.

Pompey are expecting a busy period of activity, though Mousinho doesn’t expect as many as the 14 signings seen in each of the two previous summer windows.