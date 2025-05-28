Pompey faced some criticism over an apparent about turn on transfer policy last year. Chief executive Andy clears up recruitment comments he believes some may have misunderstood.

Pompey will once again look to utilise the loan market as they conduct their summer business.

And chief executive Andy Cullen has moved to clarify confusion over temporary deals remaining a part of the club’s transfer work.

Pompey are now just four days away from the transfer window opening, with an initial spell of trading followed by a temporary pause on June 10 until it reopens on June 16 through until September 1.

A significant part of the recruitment plan this season surrounded loan deals, with seven players brought in across the campaign.

Freddie Potts was a runaway success after joining from West Ham last August, with Rob Atkinson central to Championship arrival after joining in January.

Isaac Hayden, Mark O’Mahony, Kaide Gordon, Sammy Silvera and Adil Aouchiche were the other temporary recruits across the season, with those quintet have varying levels of success.

Some confusion surfaced over using loans, with Cullen stressing a need to end a ‘reliance’ on loans shortly after John Mousinho’s arrival at the start of 2023.

Owen Dale was a significant Pompey loanee | Getty Images

Joe Pigott was a significant Pompey loanee

That stance came with the likes of Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott, Owen Dale and Matt Macey eating up a significant portion of the playing budget.

That position resurfaced ahead of the January window when director Eric Eisner indicated a shift to ‘relying on loans’ at the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM last November.

That led to some criticism heading the club’s way over the mixed messages, while the club struggled amid a difficult start to Championship life.

Cullen has moved to clarify where things stand, with Pompey comfortable with temporary deals while it’s not at the expense of permanent signings who can become assets for the club.

Pompey chief: ‘Loans will stay’

He said: ‘Loans were a significant part of what we did last season.

‘I think that’s somewhere where I’ve haven’t been misquoted, but perhaps misunderstood

‘We will look to different markets, but that’s not to say we won’t do loans next season. I think that will stay as a component of our squad.

‘The under-21 loan players do count towards the squad list, Freddie Potts and Mark O’Mahony both counted, but we’ve had success with some of those loans and it’s something we will do again.

‘In the past I’ve said the club want to reduce our reliance on loan players, that’s not so we will only bring in permanent players.

‘Previously, we were spending a disproportionate amount of our budget on loan players.

‘We were bringing in expensive loan players and then, in terms of the investment we were making, we were back to square one the next season.

‘Now we’ve paid more transfer fees and got more players we own, who will hopefully develop and be successes for the football club.’