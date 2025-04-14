Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Omer Riza has addressed growing speculation over his future as Cardiff fans turn against his side.

Pompey’s relegation rivals suffered a heavy blow in their pursuit for Championship survival, as they fell to a late defeat to Stoke City.

Defender Will Fish’s own goal was the difference in the Welsh capital as the Bluebirds lost ground to Derby County, while the Potters climbed above the Blues into 18th.

The 85th-minute defeat leaves the South Wales outfit 22nd in the standings and one point off safety with four games remaining.

The full-time atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium was understandably toxic, with supporters venting their frustration and anger with boos and chants of ‘you're not fit to wear the shirt’.

The Bluebirds have picked up one win in their past eight league games - including four successive home defeats.

This has prompted speculation over Riza’s future, as time runs out to maintain their six-year Championship status.

But the head coach, who replaced Erol Bulut in October on a deal until the end of the season, remains unsure whether he will be the man to lead Cardiff into their final four games.

Speaking to WalesOnline after the defeat to Stoke, he said: ‘I don't know. You've got to ask the board. It's not my place to answer that question. All I know is I'm doing everything I can as a manager to try and get the results that we need to avoid relegation and stay up.

‘​​That's all I can do with my staff and my players, that's' what we'll continue to do right until the end as long as I'm given the opportunity to do it. If not and it doesn't go that way then I have to accept it.’

Championship relegation battle not over yet

Colby Bishop scored in Pompey's 2-1 victory over Cardiff in February. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cardiff are back in action on Good Friday when they face promotion-chasing Sheffield United, who have lost their past three games to Oxford United, Millwall and Plymouth.

Despite fan frustration after the Stoke defeat, Riza is confident his players can avoid relegation in the final four games of the campaign.

He added: ‘It's got to be. If there's no belief then you've got nothing. But now with the belief there's got to come performance and points. We haven't managed to do that yet and we've got four games. It's not over yet.

‘Obviously we're in the position we're in and the players are feeling the pressures of it. We're trying to approach it as positively as we can.

‘We've got players on the top line that can cause problems. We've got midfielders that are creative. We've got a certain amount of experience throughout the team. And we've got a togetherness. I think these things are key to try and get out of this situation’