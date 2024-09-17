Erol Bulut, Manager of Cardiff City. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

One of Portsmouth’s Championship rivals have made a decision on the future of their under-fire boss.

It looks like Pompey's Championship rivals Cardiff City will give Erol Bulut more time to get things right - despite talk of him being sacked.

National media reported over the weekend and in to Monday that the Bluebirds were considering parting ways with the German. TMeanwhile, talkSPORT claimed that the atmosphere in the dressing room has become 'very negative' and that senior figures are questioning Bulut's methods. But it now apears the 49-year-old will be afforded time to turn things around.

WalesOnline is reporting that Bulut and his coaching staff took training as normal on Monday as they prepare to face Leeds United at the weekend. The match is said to be one of the biggest games in Bulut's Cardiff career to date. And having failed to win any of their first five Championship games, the pressure is now on the former Fenerbahce manager to turn things around.

Cardiff, along with Pompey, and Hull City, are the only three teams not to win a league game this season, and all currently occupy a place in the relegation zone. The Blues face Cardiff City on Tuesday, October 22, which could be a big match, depending on the amount of points each side picks up over the next five games.

When Pompey travel to South Wales, they will come up against their former players in Alex Robertson. It was revealed earlier this month that an attempt had been made to bring the 21-year-old back to Fratton Park after a successful loan spell from Manchester City.

A bid had been accepted, according to sporting director David Hughes, but when given the choice between a return to Hampshire, or a new opportunity in Wales, the midfielder chose Cardiff.

Robertson has so far made five appearances for Cardiff - three as starts and two as a substitute. The Australia international netted against Pompey's fiercest rivals Southampton in a Carabao Cup match towards the end of August