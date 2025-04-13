Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey rescued a late point against Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

It was a contest which was full of drama and action as both sides fought out an exciting 2-2 draw in front of a sell-out crowd at Fratton Park.

The Blues were given the opportunity to have the best possible start when Matt Ritchie was brought down in the box by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom in the box. However, Colby Bishop was unable to convert from the penalty spot, with the Rams stopper coming to the rescue.

John Mousinho’s troops had another great chance to take the lead when Christian Saydee skipped past a number of challenges before unleashing a shot, which was once again saved by Zetterstrom. Derby did have chances of their own, with Marcus Harness hitting the woodwork in the first period.

John Eustace’s side took the lead through Jerry Yates on 70 minutes before Rob Atkinson levelled just a minute later. The Bristol City loanee then put the ball into the back of his own net on 75 minutes as the Rams re-took the lead.

The point leaves Mousinho’s men four points clear of the relegation zone, with four games remaining.

Elsewhere, the fight for survival took another twist with Stoke beating Cardiff 1-0 in the Welsh capital to leave the Bluebirds one point behind Derby in 21st.

Plymouth produced the biggest shock of the day as they came from behind to beat third-placed Sheffield United at Home Park. The Pilgrims have brought themselves back into contention and now sit three points away from safety.

Mousinho’s troops are back in action on Good Friday when they make the trip to Norwich. Watford then travel to Fratton Park on Easter Monday before a visit to Hillsborough follows in a fortnight’s time.

With the battle for safety continuing, the Blues’ final-day contest against Hull could still play a huge role in both sides hopes of maintaining their Championship status.

But how do Pompey’s chances of second-tier survival fare?

We’ve taken a look at football statistic’s website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Championship table will look on May 3. Here’s where they believe the Blues will finish the season.

Predicted final Championship table

Rob Atkinson's stoppage-time header secured a late point for Pompey against Derby. | Getty Images

1st: Leeds United - 96 points; 2nd: Burnley - 96 points; 3rd: Sheffield United - 90 points; 4th: Sunderland - 83 points; 5th: Coventry City - 70 points; 6th: Bristol City - 70 points; 7th: West Brom - 66 points; 8th: Middlesbrough - 66 points; 9th: Millwall - 65 points; 10th: Watford - 61 points; 11th: Blackburn Rovers - 60 points; 12th: Swansea City - 60 points; 13th: Sheffield Wednesday - 59 points; 14th: Norwich City - 59 points; 15th: Preston North End - 55 points; 16th: QPR - 54 points; 17th: Oxford United - 52 points; 18th: Stoke City - 51 points; 19th: Pompey - 51 points; 20th: Hull City - 51 points; 21st: Derby County - 48 points; 22nd: Cardiff City - 46 points; 23rd: Luton Town - 45 points; 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 44 points.

