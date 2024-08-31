Mikey Johnston has returned to West Brom after starring for the Baggies last season. | Getty Images

A round-up of all the main deadline day transfer headlines from Portsmouth’s championship rivals

The 2024 summer transfer window is officially in the books and Portsmouth were amongst the busiest teams in the Championship with a total of 15 new arrivals, of which seven involved transfer fees, with a further three loanees.

This is one more than the summer of 2023, when Portsmouth’s excellent recruitment strategy helped guide them to a League One title and now John Mousinho is again tasked with gelling the group together for what promises to be a hugely challenging season in the second tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the division, there were also plenty of key moves for Portsmouth’s Championship rivals on deadline day as the likes of Burnley, Middlesbrough and West Brom all got major deals over the line.

With that in mind, the News has taken a look at the main deals that took place on a dramatic deadline day.

West Brom bring back two former stars

West Brom Albion have bolstered their squad with the signing of winger Mikey Johnston from Celtic for an undisclosed fee - and have also agreed a deal to land Mason Holgate on loan from Premier League side Everton.

Johnston returns after a hugely successful six-month loan stint at the end of last season, which saw him register seven goals and two assists in 20 Championship appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Holgate, who has played 137 times in the Premier League, returns to the Hawthorns for the first time in five years after a steady six-month loan spell at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Doncaster-born defender is renowned for his versatility and is capable of playing anywhere across the back four for Carlos Corberan’s side, who are targeting promotion into the Premier League this season.

Burnley add four new stars in late transfer surge

Burnley were amongst the busiest clubs on deadline day - adding four new players in a bid to boost their promotion hopes.

Brighton winger Jeremy Sarimento was one of the most high-profile arrivals on a loan deal. The Ecuador international has spent time at both West Brom and Ipswich and was part of Kieran McKenna’s promotion winning team last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall hero Zian Flemming also makes the move to Turf Moor on a season-long loan deal, with an obligation to buy.

The Dutchman, who joined The Lions in the summer of 2022, made 92 appearances for the club across two seasons, scoring 23 goals.

He also won the club's Player of the Season award in 2022/23, finishing top scorer as he hit the back of the net 15 times.

Stoke midfielder Josh Laurent, who made 80 appearances for the Potters in two seasons, along with Oluwaseun Adewumi from Austrian side Floridsdorfer concluded Burnley’s business with both completing permanent moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough beat Celtic and Leeds to in-demand Liverpool youngster

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough have won the race to sign exciting Scottish prodigy Ben Doak on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool, despite interest elsewhere from Celtic, Leeds and more.

The 18-year-old has 10 Reds appearances across all competitions after joining from Celtic in 2022 and has been described by ex-boss Jurgen Klopp as a player with huge potential.

Doak joins Ipswich’s George Edmundson in the list of deadline day arrivals at the Riverside. The 27-year-old, who played 10 times in Ipswich’s promotion winning season, also joins on a season-long loan deal.