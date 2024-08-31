Portsmouth v Sunderland injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

Conor Shaughnessy was forced to sit out Pompey’s 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough. (Image: Jason Brown/Camera Sport) | National World

Pompey are back at Fratton Park as they host league leaders Sunderland in the EFL Championship.

Pompey team news

Sammy Silvera is available for selection once again. He was unable to play against Middlesbrough last week because of the terms of his loan agreement but is ready to come back into the reckoning. Mark O’Mahony and Freddie Potts joined from Brighton and West Ham this week and could make their debuts. Ibane Bowat joined on deadline day from Fulham but it is unclear whether he has been registered in time to make his debut.

Centre-back Conor Shaughnessy missed the game against Middlesbrough through illness last week but has recovered. He is contending with some knocks and bruises but there’s a hope he makes a return.

Summer signings Jacob Farrell and Josh Murphy are expected to come back after the international break as well as Tom McIntyre and Tom Lowery.

Regan Poole is slightly further away despite returning to training with John Mousinho giving a five-week time scale for his return as they cautiously approach how to deal with Poole after such a lay-off. Leading striker Colby Bishop remains out for an undetermined period after undergoing surgery on his heart.

Out: Bishop McIntyre, Farrell, Lowery, Poole and Murphy. Doubt: Shaughnessy.

Sunderland team news

Aji Alese is unavailable for selection after suffering an ankle injury in training. It’s unsure exactly how long he will be injured but it could keep him out beyond the international break.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris said: “I'm not very confident for the short term. It could be maybe three or four weeks but the tests are ongoing and we will have more information later.

“He has an ankle injury but we don't know exactly what.”

Dan Ballard is ready to come in and take his opportunity after playing a half of football for the under-21s in midweek. Wilson Isidor is ready to make his debut after joining from Zenit on loan.

Dan Neil will have to sit this one out after picking up a red card against Burnley. Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins both have knee problems that rule them out too.

Out: Aji Aljese, Dan Neil, Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt.