'I feel' - Portsmouth director Eric Eisner's verdict on transfer window after 15th signing completed - but before two late exits
The Pompey director gave his seal of approval to the business completed by the former Forest Green Rovers director of football as deadline day came to a close.
It followed the ‘£500,000’ capture of Fulham centre-back Ibane Bowat, who represented the Blues 15th and final signing of the summer. Although, it preceded some late drama on Friday night as the Fratton Park outfit said goodbye to Anthony Scully - who was granted a loan switch to Danny Cowley’s Colchester United - and parted company with Gavin Whyte, whose PO4 contract was ripped up by mutual consent.
Those two surprise twists were announced by the club long after the 11pm deadline had passed. But focusing on the Blues’ incomings, Eisner was left impressed with the first-team resources head coach John Mousinho was left with after a hugely busy period of transfer activity that saw seven players signed for fees, five arrive as free agents and three join on loan.
Reaching out via X, formerly Twitter, the American said: ‘Congratulations to Rich and his team on what I feel was a great window!
‘I feel we now have a squad that can compete in the Championship with a foundation/core group that can continue to progress over time.
‘Now we get to see how the group can coalesce together and continue to reach new heights.’
The much-needed arrival of Bowat saw Pompey tackle a central defensive concern that had been brewing long before the season commenced at Leeds United on August 10 - and one that was escalated after Conor Shaughnessy’s absence for last weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough through illness.
It remains to be seen whether the Scotland under-21 international was registered in time for Saturday’s visit of Sunderland to Fratton Park - the Blues’ last game before the international break.
However, fellow new arrivals this week - Freddie Potts and O’Mahony - are in contention to feature as the Blues look to secure their first Championship win of the new season.
Of Pompey’s 15 new arrivals, only six have made their debuts for the club to date - Jordan Williams, Elias Sorensen, Andre Dozzell, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Blair and Sammy Silvera.
