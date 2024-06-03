Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Blues target has been attracting plenty of EFL interest ahead of summer transfer window

However, according to Lancashire Post, the deal is now not expected to materialise following a breakdown surrounding wage concerns. The Lilywhites, who finished the 2023/24 season in tenth place, were initially linked with the 22-year-old towards the end of last season. The chances of the midfielder signing with North End appear to have collapsed after an agreement could not be struck over wages.

Leonard has spent the last two seasons on loan from the Seagulls at Northampton Town and has overseen a hugely-successful personal campaign, thus triggering interest from the likes of Cardiff City, Swansea, Plymouth Argyle and Wrexham.

Pompey had been credited with showing an interest in Leonard after John Mousinho was seen at Oxford United’s clash against Northampton Town in February. However, the Blues boss confirmed he was merely eyeing up Oxford who Pompey would be playing two weeks later.

When asked about the Scottish midfielder, Mousinho said: “Marc is a really good, young prospect, but one who is contracted to Brighton and playing for Northampton as far as we’re concerned. In terms of recruitment for me, that is way off my radar at the moment.”

Leonard has been with Brighton since joining from Scottish Premiership side Hearts in 2018. After signing a senior professional contract them in 2021 he is yet to make his debut. It has now been well documented that the former Scotland youth international is likely to depart this summer, despite having one year left on his contract. Leonard is said to be valued at £300k following a wonderful campaign with the Cobblers in which he scored five goals in 46 Championship appearances this season.

