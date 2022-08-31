Championship side set to win race for Portsmouth target as they splash £300,000 to fend off Ipswich Town, Cardiff City, Reading, Wigan Athletic, Swansea City & Co
Summer Pompey target Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to move to the Championship.
The Salford City attacker is close to moving to West Brom, according to reports, where he will join up with former Blues favourite Jed Wallace.
The Baggies are said to have met a £300,000 release clause in Thomas-Asante’s contract, with the deal now close to being completed.
Birmingham were also said to have actioned the clause, but it’s Steve Bruce who appears in the driving seat to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.
That’s a boost to West Brom who’ve seen striker Daryl Dike sidelined for months after tearing his thigh muscle.
Thomas-Asante has started the season impressively for Salford, bagging five goals in seven appearances to date.
That has seen a host of suitors on the ex-MK Dons man’s trail, with the likes of Ipswich Town, Wigan, Swansea, Cardiff and Reading just some of the names linked with a move.
Pompey remain in the market for a versatile attacking player ahead of the close of the transfer window tomorrow at 11pm.
Danny Cowley is also keen on a left-sided defender and a powerful midfielder with Louis Thompson sidelined long term.
A slow summer of recruitment for Pompey has significantly accelerated with 11 signings made to date.