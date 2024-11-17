Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The total squad transfer value for Pompey highlights the struggles they face against the other 23 teams in the Championship.

John Mousinho's side have found it difficult to acclimatise to life in the Championship. They find themselves second from bottom but a 3-1 win against Preston North End before the international break has given reasons for optimism.

Pompey lifted the League One title but several of the players who helped the club reach the second tier weren’t kept on. Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett headed to Rotherham United on free transfers, whilst Joe Morrell still hasn’t found a new club since leaving Fratton Park.

Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson had successful loan spells at the club last season, and both were identified as possible signings. Robertson rejected a return in favour of joining Cardiff City and Kamara signed for Hull City in a deal worth £4.5m which Pompey couldn’t afford.

The majority of Pompey's signings did involve a fee with money exchanged for Reuben Swann, Jacob Farrell, Elias Sorensen, Abdoulaye Kamara, Nicolas Schmid, Harvey Blair, and Ibane Bowat. Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams, Andre Dozzell, and Matt Ritchie all joined on a free transfer whilst Samuel Silvera, Freddie Potts, and Mark O'Mahony were all brought in on loan.

As a newcomer to the division, Pompey are playing catch-up to their Championship rivals. Several teams are in receipt of parachute payments and so they can afford to make big money signings.

Pompey’s transfer market value is €18.13m which roughly comes to about £15.1m and that puts them bottom of the table. Unsurprisingly, the fellow newly promoted teams Oxford United and Derby County are with them in the bottom three.

At the top end of the table, Burnley’s value comes to about £156m, and Leeds United aren’t too far behind with a worth of £144m. What it highlights is the disparity between the teams relegated from the Premier League and those promoted from League One.

The January transfer window is over a month away and Pompey will find themselves competing for players against clubs with much deeper pockets. Nevertheless, Mousinho, Richard Hughes and others associated with Pompey’s transfer dealings will try and find a way to preserve their second tier status.

Championship table based on total squad transfer value

Here’s a full run-through of all 24 teams’ market values, as perTransfermarkt.

1st: Burnley - €186.7m

2nd: Leeds United - €173.08m

3rd: Luton Town - €101.15m

4th: Sunderland - €100.33m

5th: Sheffield United - €89.1m

6th: Middlesbrough - €80.78m

7th: Norwich City - €80.23m

8th: Coventry City - €77.15m

9th: Hull City - €76.33m

10th: West Bromwich Albion - €57.35m

11th: Blackburn Rovers - €50.15m

12th: Bristol City - €49.25m

13th: Watford - €48.2m

14th: Cardiff City - €47.55m

15th: Stoke City - €45.65m

16th: Preston North End - €43.85m

17th: Swansea City - €43.5m

18th: Queens Park Rangers - €40.4m

19th: Plymouth Argyle - €38.18m

20th: Millwall - €35.7m

21st: Sheffield Wednesday - €34.15m

22nd: Derby County - €23.05m

23rd: Oxford United - €20.4m

24th: Portsmouth - €18.13m