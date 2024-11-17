Pompey's £15m squad transfer value compared to QPR, Stoke City and Championship rivals
John Mousinho's side have found it difficult to acclimatise to life in the Championship. They find themselves second from bottom but a 3-1 win against Preston North End before the international break has given reasons for optimism.
Pompey lifted the League One title but several of the players who helped the club reach the second tier weren’t kept on. Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett headed to Rotherham United on free transfers, whilst Joe Morrell still hasn’t found a new club since leaving Fratton Park.
Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson had successful loan spells at the club last season, and both were identified as possible signings. Robertson rejected a return in favour of joining Cardiff City and Kamara signed for Hull City in a deal worth £4.5m which Pompey couldn’t afford.
The majority of Pompey's signings did involve a fee with money exchanged for Reuben Swann, Jacob Farrell, Elias Sorensen, Abdoulaye Kamara, Nicolas Schmid, Harvey Blair, and Ibane Bowat. Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams, Andre Dozzell, and Matt Ritchie all joined on a free transfer whilst Samuel Silvera, Freddie Potts, and Mark O'Mahony were all brought in on loan.
As a newcomer to the division, Pompey are playing catch-up to their Championship rivals. Several teams are in receipt of parachute payments and so they can afford to make big money signings.
Pompey’s transfer market value is €18.13m which roughly comes to about £15.1m and that puts them bottom of the table. Unsurprisingly, the fellow newly promoted teams Oxford United and Derby County are with them in the bottom three.
At the top end of the table, Burnley’s value comes to about £156m, and Leeds United aren’t too far behind with a worth of £144m. What it highlights is the disparity between the teams relegated from the Premier League and those promoted from League One.
The January transfer window is over a month away and Pompey will find themselves competing for players against clubs with much deeper pockets. Nevertheless, Mousinho, Richard Hughes and others associated with Pompey’s transfer dealings will try and find a way to preserve their second tier status.
Championship table based on total squad transfer value
Here’s a full run-through of all 24 teams’ market values, as perTransfermarkt.
- 1st: Burnley - €186.7m
- 2nd: Leeds United - €173.08m
- 3rd: Luton Town - €101.15m
- 4th: Sunderland - €100.33m
- 5th: Sheffield United - €89.1m
- 6th: Middlesbrough - €80.78m
- 7th: Norwich City - €80.23m
- 8th: Coventry City - €77.15m
- 9th: Hull City - €76.33m
- 10th: West Bromwich Albion - €57.35m
- 11th: Blackburn Rovers - €50.15m
- 12th: Bristol City - €49.25m
- 13th: Watford - €48.2m
- 14th: Cardiff City - €47.55m
- 15th: Stoke City - €45.65m
- 16th: Preston North End - €43.85m
- 17th: Swansea City - €43.5m
- 18th: Queens Park Rangers - €40.4m
- 19th: Plymouth Argyle - €38.18m
- 20th: Millwall - €35.7m
- 21st: Sheffield Wednesday - €34.15m
- 22nd: Derby County - €23.05m
- 23rd: Oxford United - €20.4m
- 24th: Portsmouth - €18.13m
