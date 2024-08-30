Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abu Kamara’s future is all set to be decided today - and, as expected, it’s not going to be with Pompey!

Indeed, with the summer transfer window now entering its final hours, it’s being reported that Norwich’s former Blues loanee is set to join Hull City in a multi-million pound move.

Initial reports over the past week claimed the 21-year-old,who helped Pompey lift the League One title last season, was valued at around £2.5m by the Canaries - a fee that effectively ruled out a move back to Fratton Park.

However, according to the Hull Daily Mail an eye-watering price in the region of £4.5m, including add-ons, has been agreed with the Carrow Road outfit to end one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas.

The Tigers have supposedly been deep in talks with their Championship rivals over the past two weeks - discussions that, no doubt, accelerated after Kamara handed in a transfer request following the commencement of the 2024-25 season.

Those talks and Hull’s persistence now appears to have paid off, though, with the England under-20 international reportedly set to undergo a medical in London, before heading to the north east to complete the formalities of the deal.

It’s expected the Norwich youth academy product will sign a long-term deal at the MKM Stadium.

Pompey had asked Norwich to be kept informed about Kamara’s situation after he scored eight goals and registered 10 assists for the Blues in a hugely successful season in League One.

However, a Fratton Park reunion was always going to be difficult, especially if the reported £4.5m fee agreed proves to be correct.

While Pompey monitored developments, they also concluded six deals for attacking players to aid their first season back in the Championship. Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Matt Ritchie, Elias Soresen, Harvey Blair and Mark O’Mahony have all been recruited since Kamara & Co lifted the League One trophy at the end of last season.

Kamara will now join Alex Robertson (Cardiff), Tino Anjorin (Empoli) and Myles Peart-Harris (Swansea) in finding new clubs this summer after time spent on loan at Fratton Park last season.