No Portsmouth stars make the starting XI despite recording first win of the 2024/25 campaign

It was an exultant trip to Loftus Road on Saturday with Pompey recording their first win of the 2024/25 Championship campaign. After conceding within nine minutes of play, it felt as if the Blues fans were in for another exceptionally disappointing afternoon. However, West Ham loan star Freddie Potts even the field, scoring his maiden Pompey goal, before Callum Lang doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

26-year-old Lang was enjoying a fine day out in west London, aiding Potts’ equaliser before adding to his own goal-scoring tally, with head coach John Mousinho admitting he is the sort of player he would have ‘hated to play against’. However, despite the forward’s exceptional efforts, he missed out on a Championship Team of the Week mention, with no Blues star making the cut.

One former Fratton Park star has, however, made the cut and the timing will not be welcome to Mousinho as Pompey are set to play the ex-Blues star’s new club Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Pompey man of the match Callum Lang on the charge against QPR. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With statistics from WhoScored.com, here is who made the cut for the Championship Team of the Week...

GK - James Trafford (Burnley)

Trafford earned a 8.0 rating after keeping a clean sheet in the Clarets’ 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough Stadium. The shotstopper prevented three on target shots while contending with a further 13 attempts and the win has helped keep Scott Parker’s side second in the league.

RB - Lewie Coyle (Hull)

The Tigers may have suffered a 1-0 defeat but Coyle received a 7.8 rating for his work at the MKM Stadium, contending against the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Romaine Mundle on the right flank.

CB - Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

Cashin scored 8.1 for his efforts in the Rams 1-1 draw with Millwall. The Lions attempted 16 shots, six of which were on target, with Cashin part of a defensive display that ensured Derby still left London with one point.

CB - Zak Vyner (Bristol City)

Vyner was part of an excellent defensive display that ensured, despite Middlesbrough having 20 shots, Bristol City kept a clean sheet on the road. He earned an 8.1 for his work at the Riverside Stadium.

LB - Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

McCrorie joins Vyner in being part of the Robins’ impressive defending, scoring a 7.6 as the home side suffered a 2-0 defeat.

RM - Yu Kirakawa (Bristol City)

The Japanese footballer scored 8.0 after he scored Bristol’s second goal against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

CM - Alex Robertson (Cardiff City)

The former Pompey midfielder scored an incredible 9.6 as Cardiff beat Plymouth Argyle 5-0. The ex-Blue star opened up the scoring, netting his first Championship goal of the season.

CM - Ruben Colwill (Cardiff City)

Colwill joined Robertson on the scoresheet, firing Cardiff’s second of five goals past Daniel Grimshaw as Cardiff earned a much needed win. The midfielder rated 9.5 according to Whoscored.com.

LM - Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

Doughty played a crucial role in Luton’s 3-0 win over Watford at Kenilworth Stadium, with his efforts in midfield earning him a rating of 8.5.

STR - Callum Robinson (Cardiff City)

Robinson scored 8.4 to earn his spot in the Team of the Week as he netted Cardiff’s fourth goal in their triumphant win over the Pilgrims.

STR - Carlton Morris (Luton Town)

The Hatters striker scored his side’ second of three goals at Kenilworth Road to earn a Whoscored.com rating of 7.9. He knocks out Callum Lang’s potential of making the Team of the Week with The News’ Neil Allen giving the Blues striker a 9/10 for his Man of the Match performance against QPR.