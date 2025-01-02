Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans have been told not to expect any imminent January signings following the transfer window’s opening on Wednesday

The Blues are working hard behind the scenes to bring in at least four new additions this month. However, the Fratton faithful will have to wait to see what that business looks like as the club themselves wait patiently before making anything official.

Rivals QPR have already boosted their Championship survival hopes with the loan signing of Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards until the end of the season. Meanwhile, other clubs currently occupying the lower reaches of the table are also getting their ducks in order so that they can activate their transfer plans.

Here’s the latest transfer rumours from those sides presently in a fight for Championship survival.

Oxford to sign forward to 2m euros

Oxford United are poised to splash 2m euros on Utrecht forward Ole Romeny to bolster their survival hopes, according to reports.

Fresh from beating Millwall on New Year’s Day - a win that has taken the U’s to 18th in the table and four points above Pompey - it’s claimed the Kassam Stadium outfit are set to announce the Dutchman’s arrival on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Romney has apparently already arrived in England in order to complete final talks and have a medical.

The forward has featured 13 times for Utrecht in the Eredivisie this season, scoring twice. In total, he’s scored three goals in 32 appearances for the Dutch top-flight side since his move from FC Emmen in 2023.

Plymouth striker wanted

Managerless Plymouth could lose striker Ryan Hardie during the January transfer window.

The forward, who has scored 53 goals in 187 appearances for the Pilgrims, is reportedly wanted by League One duo Wrexham and Huddersfield.

According to Football League World, both promotion-chasers are prepared to meet Hardie’s ‘£2m buyout’ as they look to bolster their firepower over the second half of the season.

Hardie has featured 20 times in the Championship for Plymouth this season, scoring just one goal.

Hull midfielder on brink of move

New Hull boss Ruben Selles has sanctioned the departure of one of the Tigers’ summer arrivals.

According to Hull Live, midfielder Marvin Mehlem has been told he’s not part of the former Reading manager’s plans at the MKM Stadium and is poised to seal a loan move to German second-tier side Paderborn.

Mehlem was head-hunted by former boss Tim Walter during the last transfer window and has featured 17 times for Hull so far this season. Since Selles’ arrival, though, he’s accumulated just 56 minutes of football across the Spaniard’s six games in charge.