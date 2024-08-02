Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s plans to announce Elias Sorensen as their seventh signing of the transfer window remain on course.

It’s been three days since the Blues’ interest in the prolific Esbjerg forward first emerged, with a fee in the region of 300,000 - 400,000 euros agreed with the Danish second-tier side.

The News revealed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old had already said goodbye to his Blue Water Arena team-mates as the former Newcastle United youngster prepared to fly to the UK to complete his switch back to English football. We also revealed that Pompey made their move last week - after Sorensen’s potential move to German outfit FC Hansa Rostck failed to materialise.

It’s now understood that Sorensen is in the country and will complete his medical with the Blues today.

Barring any issues, the Denmark under-21 international will then be unveiled as a Fratton Park player in plenty of time to be involved in Pompey’s preparations for their Championship opener against Leeds United on Saturday, August 10.

Personal terms are not thought to be an issue.

Sorensen’s arrival will come as a welcome boost following news that Colby Bishop will undergo heart surgery in the coming days and will be sidelined for an extended period as a result.

The forward scored 23 goals in 17 appearances for Esbjerg last season as they finished the season as league champions.

In his two league outings to date this term, Sorensen has a goal and four assists to his name already and will be keen to hit the ground running once his Pompey arrival is confirmed.

The Blues travel to Charlton on Saturday for their final game of pre-season.