The Championship relegation battle is a constant ever-changing picture.

Pompey’s fears over an imminent return to League One were slightly eased on Saturday when they saw off Blackburn Rovers. Josh Murphy’s 20th-minute strike in front of the Fratton End, sealed the Blues’ first victory after two successive defeats.

Crucially, the three points lifted John Mousinho’s troops seven points clear of the bottom three at the time as the next game of the run-in took place.

Pompey, Luton and Stoke were the only sides from 15th down to pick up a win over the weekend. Meanwhile Derby, who were in action on Wednesday evening due to Preston’s involvement in the FA Cup, sealed a 2-0 triumph to continue their impressive turnaround under John Eustace.

The Rams’ victory now reduces the Blues’ cushion to the relegation zone once again, with five points and four teams between Mousinho’s side and the bottom three.

Predicting which three teams will be relegated come May 3 is no easy task. Just a month ago, Mousinho’s men were on a high after victory over Leeds moved them 10 points clear of the drop, while Plymouth, Luton and Derby all looked certain to go down.

Since then, the Rams are the biggest movers in the fight for survival, having won four successive games to now move clear of the drop zone. Luton have also picked up wins to reduce the deficit to Hull in 21st to three points. After Derby’s midweek win, Cardiff now fall into the bottom three.

But it’s not just the teams in-and-around the relegation zone who could be in contention for the drop, with Oxford United and QPR currently in freefall. The U’s have slowed under boss Gary Rowett and now sit two points clear, while the R’s have failed to win any of their previous six league games.

With the battle for survival hotting up as the campaign heads towards its climax, no wonder Pompey fans aren’t getting too far ahead of themselves knowing how quickly the picture can change. And that’s no different for the bookies either.

We’ve taken a look at the latest relegation odds from Bet365 to see how the Blues are faired to stay in the Championship along with their rivals.

Championship relegation odds

Championship relegation odds

Millwall - 500/1.

Preston North End - 200/1.

Swansea City - 80/1.

Pompey - 20/1.

QPR - 20/1.

Hull City - 11/2.

Stoke City - 7/2.

Derby County - 7/4.

Oxford United - 13/8.

Cardiff City - 13/8.

Luton Town - 4/6.

Plymouth Argyle - 1/80.